Aya Tanjali’s age, birthday, parents, why is she famous?

Aya Tanjali poses for a photo in a black jacket and grey sweatpants, showing off her nails. Photo: @ayaatanjali on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Aya Tanjali was propelled to international stardom after going viral for dancing to Megan Thee Stallion's song from the Forever album. The celebrity captured the attention of numerous brands, including Lovely's Kouture, VL Jewelry, and Alayja White. She continues to excel in the field of content creation due to her talent and dedication.

Profile summary

Full name Aya Salma Tanjali Gender Female Date of birth 24 April 2007 Age 16 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Austin, Texas, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Moroccan-American Ethnicity White Religion Islam Height in feet 4’11” Height in centimetres 149 Weight in pounds 103 Weight in kilograms 47 Body measurements in inches 30-22-28 Body measurements in centimetres 76-55-71 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 3 Net worth $1 million Instagram @ayaatanjali

What is Aya Tanjali’s age?

Aya Tanjali is 16 years old as of 2024. When is Aya Tanjali's birthday? The social media influencer was born on 24 April 2007, and her zodiac sign is Taurus. Aya was born in Austin, Texas, United States. She is a Moroccan-American. She fluently speaks Moroccan Arabic, Portuguese, Spanish, and English.

Aya Tanjali’s parents are Moroccans. Her father is an entrepreneur, and her mother is a homemaker. They have been supportive of her career as a digital content creator. Tanjali grew up alongside her three siblings—Sophia, Samira Graça, and Derrick Jason.

His brother, Derrick Jason, is a TikTok star and social media personality. Derek married Michelle, a fellow TikTok star in Las Vegas.

Why is Aya Tanjali famous?

The teenager hit the spotlight dancing to the song Sex Talk by Megan Thee Stallion on TikTok. The video went viral, garnering over 4 million views on TikTok.

Aya Tanjal continually entertains her audience with her diversified content. Her content ranges from comedy skits, dance, lip-syncs, haircare, challenges, and travels to fun adventures.

Her unique sense of fashion has also attracted endorsements from various fashion brands. She promotes several brands, such as Lovely's Kouture, VL Jewelry, Alayja White, YBN cosmetics, and WMC CLOTHING.

She has a massive following of over 6.8 million followers on her TikTok account and over 1 million followers on her Instagram account as of the time of writing. Additionally, she has a YouTube channel with over 108 thousand subscribers.

She has worked with other popular TikTok stars, such as Davine Riley and her brother Derek Trendz. She frequently features her aunt, mother, nephew, and siblings in her posts.

The has ventured into business by creating her merchandise. She sells apparel through her online store.

She was among the celebrities on a meet-and-greet tour with a group of other famous TikTok stars like Derrick and Freddy. The event was organized by Creators of Live. The tour covered Missouri, Kansas, Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa, and Florida.

Where does Aya Tanjali live?

She hails from Los Angeles, California, United States. She has previously lived in Austin, Texas, and New York.

FAQs

