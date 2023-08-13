Carolyna Hutchings (Caroline Danjuma)’s biography: age, husband, movies

Carolyna Hutchings is a Scottish-Nigerian actress and film producer, well known for her roles in Stalker, Colours of Emotion 2 , and Deadly Kiss 2. The accomplished actress is also the producer of In the Cupboard.

Nigerian actress Carolyna Hutchings. Photo: @carolynahutchingshomes on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Carolyna Hutchings is famous for being the ex-wife of Musa Danjuma, a Nigerian billionaire and lawyer. The two got married in 2007 but divorced in 2016. They have three children.

Profile summary

Full name Caroline Uduak Abasi Ekanem Famous as Carolyna Hutchings, Caroline Danjuma Gender Female Date of birth 26 June 1987 Age 36 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Scottish-Nigerian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Body measurements in inches 37-25-39 Body measurements in centimetres 94-61-99 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Father Julian David Hollinwarth Hornelin Mother Jennifer Afolabi Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Children 3 Education Federal Government Girls College Oyo, African Church Model College University of Calabar, University of Lagos Profession Actress, producer, businesswoman Net worth $5 million-$10 million

Carolyna Hutchings' biography

Caroline Danjuma's biography shows that she was born and raised in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, in Nigeria. Her parents are Julian David Hollinwarth Hornelin and Jennifer Afolabi. Her dad is Scottish, and her mom is Nigerian. Her mother is a fashion designer based in the USA.

Caroline Danjuma's parents divorced when the actress was still young. She has two younger half-brothers from her mother's side. They are Tunde Raphael and Abiodun Solomon Afolabi.

How old is Caroline Danjuma?

Caroline Danjuma's age is 36 years old as of 2023. She was born on 26 June 1987. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Educational background

The Nigerian actress attended Federal Government Girls College Oyo and African Church Model College. She then proceeded to the University of Calabar, earning a bachelor's degree in environmental protection management, geography and regional planning.

She later graduated with a master's degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos. The Nigerian entertainer also earned a certificate of achievement in organisational behaviour from Edinburgh Business School in 2016.

Career

Hutchings was introduced to the Nollywood industry by Chico Ejiro through Rita Dominic. She made her screen debut in 2004, portraying Nina in Deadly Kiss 2. The popular actress has appeared in several projects and has 37 acting credits under her name.

Carolyna Hutchings' movies and TV shows

Below are the movies and television shows the Nigerian celebrity has appeared in, according to her IMDb profile.

Year Movies and TV shows Roles 2021 Come Alive Meg 2020 Cold Feet Counsellor 2019 Mr Badmus 2016 Stalker Ella 2007 Minority Tension Caroline Danjuma 2007 Who Will Tell the President 2 Caroline Danjuma 2007 Who Will Tell the President Female Assassin 2006 The Captor Gina 2006 The Captor 2 Gina 2006 The Journalist Caroline Ekanem 2006 The Journalist 2 Caroline Ekanem 2006 Family Affair 2 Caroline Ekanem 2006 Family Affair Caroline Ekanem 2006 Show Girls: Face of Africa 3 Caroline Ekanem 2005 Endless Lies 2 Erica 2005 Endless Lies Erica 2005 Colours of Emotion 2 Zelda 2005 Colours of Emotion Zelda 2005 Strangers in Paradise 2 Caroline Ekanem 2005 Strangers in Paradise Caroline Ekanem

The Family Affair actress is also a film producer. She produced the 2016 Nigerian romantic film Stalker and the 2012 drama movie In the Cupboard.

She also serves as the CEO of Hutchings Limited, a real estate, oil and gas, and agriculture company. Additionally, she is the founder Hopeville Foundation. This is an NGO that caters for women and children.

Caroline Danjuma's marriage

The actress was married to Nigerian billionaire, business mogul and lawyer Musa Danjuma in October 2007 as his fifth wife. Hutchings and Musa called it quits in 2016, reportedly due to cheating allegations.

The ex-couple are parents to two boys and a girl. Their names are Zack, Zion, and Elizabeth. Carolyna Hutchings' daughter was born in September 2014 with a medical heart condition. During the third episode of the reality TV show Real Housewives of Lagos, the Nigerian actress disclosed that her daughter has two holes in her heart.

What is Carolyna Hutchings' net worth?

The actress' net worth is alleged to be between $5 million and $10 million. She primarily earns her income from her career as an actress, producer and businesswoman.

FAQs

Who is Carolyna Hutchings? She is a well-known actress, producer and businesswoman best known for her appearance in Stalker. What is Carolyna Hutchings' age? She is 36 years old as of 2023. She was born on 26 June 1987. Who is Caroline Danjuma's father? Her father is Julian David Hollinwarth Hornelin. He is Scottish. Who is Carolyna Hutchings' husband? She is currently single. She was previously married to Musa Danjuma. Who are Caroline Danjuma's children? She has three children, two boys and a girl. What is Carolyna Hutchings' height? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Carolyna Hutchings is an established actress, producer and businesswoman from Nigeria. Her fame skyrocketed following her role in Chico Ejiro's popular film Deadly Kiss 2. She is also known as the ex-spouse of Musa Danjuma, a wealthy businessman and lawyer.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Laila Lockhart Kraner's biography. She is a famous actress from the United States. She rose to prominence following her roles in Gabby's Dollhouse and Black-ish.

Laila Lockhart Kraner was born in Boca Raton, Florida, United States. Her parents are Shameek and Elise Lockhart. Laila grew up alongside her two siblings, Malik and Aiden.

Source: Legit.ng