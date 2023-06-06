Who is Luka Doncic’s girlfriend? Get to know Anamaria Goltes

Anamaria Goltes is a Slovenian fashion and lifestyle content creator, model, social media influencer and entrepreneur. She first gained public recognition for being Luka Doncic’s girlfriend. She also shares fashion, lifestyle, travel, and modelling content on Instagram. Her boyfriend is a professional basketball player for the Dallas Mavericks of the NBA.

Who is Luka Doncic’s girlfriend? She is Anamaria Goltes, an online content creator from Slovenia. She boasts a significant following on various social media platforms, especially Instagram. She and her boyfriend have been together since 2016. They currently reside in Dallas, Texas, United States.

Full name Anamaria Goltes Gender Female Date of birth 1 May 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Zagorje ob Savi, Slovenia Current residence Dallas, Texas, United States Nationality Slovenian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Body measurements in inches 32-28-34 Body measurements in centimetres 81-71-86 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Maja Bec Father Matjaz Goltes Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Luka Doncic Education University of Ljubljana Profession Content creator, model, media influencer, entrepreneur Instagram @anamariagoltes

Anamaria Goltes’ biography

The digital content creator was born in Zagorje ob Savi, Slovenia, where she was raised. She is a Slovenian national of white ethnicity. Her father’s name is Matjaz Goltes, and her mother is Maja Bec Goltes. Her mother holds a law degree, while her father is a graduate of the University of Ljubljana. Anamaria grew up alongside her younger sister named Pia.

After completing high school, she attended the University of Ljubljana for her higher education in the School of Business and Economics.

What is Anamaria Goltes’ age?

The Slovenian social media influencer is 25 years old as of 2023. When is Anamaria Goltes’ birthday? She was born on 1 May 1998. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What does Anamaria Goltes do?

Anamaria is a fashion and lifestyle content creator, model, social media influencer and entrepreneur. She is known for sharing fashion, travel, and modelling content on Instagram, where she has acquired a significant following with over 171 thousand followers as of this writing.

She is also on TikTok with over 4.4 thousand followers and almost 11 thousand likes. Before that, she was a dancer and participated in various dancing competitions for over a decade. As a model, she has earned representation from Immortal Model Management and Campbell Models.

When did Anamaria Goltes and Luka Doncic meet?

Anamaria and Luka first are childhood friends; they met when they were 12 years old at the seaside in Croatia. The pair began dating in 2016. However, they had a brief split in 2018 but have since reconciled. The two currently live with their three dogs, Luka, Hugo, and Gia, in Dallas, Texas, United States.

Anamaria’s boyfriend is a Slovenian professional basketball player for the Dallas Mavericks of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Slovenian national team. He first gained attention while playing for Real Madrid in Liga ACB and EuroLeague. He is widely considered the greatest Slovenian basketball player of all time.

Anamaria Goltes’ height and weight

Luka Doncic’s girlfriend stands 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms. Furthermore, her measurements are 32-28-34 inches or 81-71-86 centimetres.

Fast facts about Anamaria Goltes

Who is Anamaria Goltes? She is a fashion and lifestyle content creator, model, social media influencer and entrepreneur. Where is Anamaria Goltes from? She was born in Zagorje ob Savi, Slovenia. What is Anamaria Goltes’ nationality? She is a Slovenian national. How old is Anamaria Goltes? The content creator is 25 years old as of 2023. She was born on 1 May 1998. Is Luka Doncic married? No, the Slovenian professional basketball player is not yet married. Is Luka Doncic in a relationship? Yes, he is currently dating Anamaria Goltes. When did Luka and Anamaria meet? The two first met at a seaside in Croatia when they were 12 years old and became friends. Are Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes still together? Yes, the two are still dating. They have been together since 2016. What is Anamaria Goltes’ height? She is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall.

Luka Doncic’s girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes, came into the spotlight following her romantic relationship with the professional basketball player. She is an online content creator best known for sharing fashion, lifestyle, travel, and modelling content on Instagram. She and her boyfriend currently reside in Dallas, Texas, United States.

