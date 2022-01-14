Quenlin Blackwell’s biography: age, height, birthday, Diplo

Quenlin Blackwell is an American vlogger, YouTuber, and social media personality. She is renowned for her comedy and beauty videos on TikTok, Instagram, and her eponymous YouTube channel. Commonly known as Quen among her fans, the social media sensation joined the entertainment industry in 2013 and has since gained a massive fanbase globally.

Quenlin Blackwell’s in casual wear. Photo: @quenblackwell

Source: Instagram

Before her rise to fame, Quen used to post videos on the now-defunct social media platform, Vine. Here is a brief look at the YouTuber’s details.

Profile summary

Full name: Quenlin Blackwell

Quenlin Blackwell Nickname : Quen

: Quen Gender : Female

: Female Year of birth: January 17, 2001

January 17, 2001 Age: 21 years old (as of 2022)

21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth: Allen, Texas, USA

Allen, Texas, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5′ 3″

5′ 3″ Height in centimetres: 160

160 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches : 34-26-35

: 34-26-35 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother : Danita Johnson

: Danita Johnson Siblings : 2

: 2 Profession : Vlogger, YouTuber, Instagram content creator

: Vlogger, YouTuber, Instagram content creator Instagram : @quenblackwell

: @quenblackwell TikTok : @quenblackwell

: @quenblackwell YouTube : Quenlin Blackwell

: Quenlin Blackwell Twitter: @quenblackwell

Quen Blackwell's bio

Who are Quen Blackwell's parents? She was born and brought up in Allen, Texas, USA, alongside her two sisters, Danielle and Asiah. Quen Blackwell's mom is known as Danita Johnson, a registered nurse working in the USA.

She attended The University of Texas in Arlington and the Good Samaritan College of Nursing. Not much is known about Quen's dad.

Quenlin Blackwell's age

How old is Quenlin Blackwell? She is 21 years old as of 2022, having been born in 2001.

When is Quen Blackwell's birthday? The renowned content creator celebrates her birthday on January 17.

Quen Blackwell's zodiac is Capricorn.

Is Quen Blackwell mixed?

Quen enjoying the outdoors. Photo: @quenblackwell

Source: Instagram

Yes, the YouTuber is of mixed African-American ethnicity.

Why is Quenlin Blackwell famous?

Quen is primarily famous due to her eponymous YouTube channel in which she posts numerous comedic skits and beauty-related videos. She made her debut in the social media world when she was only 12 years old. At the time, she would post videos on Vine under the username @quensadilla. By the time Vine shut down, she had garnered more than 500k followers on her page.

She then transitioned from Vine to YouTube, where she frequently uploads numerous videos with a humorous touch. In some of her live videos, she answers questions from her fans, particularly those related to beauty routines.

Who is Quenlin Blackwell's boyfriend?

The YouTuber is currently presumed single. However, he was a girlfriend to a guy named Parker in 2020.

Diplo and Quen Blackwell's incident

Thomas Wesley Pentz, commonly known by his stage name, Diplo, is an American songwriter, DJ, and record producer. In October 2021, Diplo and Quen became the subjects of speculation when the latter said that she lived with Diplo and that he fully supported her endeavours.

This led fans to question why a 43-year-old man was living with a 20-year-old at the time. Finally, however, Diplo set the record straight when he clarified that he had rented Quen one of his properties that housed a studio he frequently used.

Diplo then went ahead to clarify that there was nothing more between him and Quen besides friendship. After the clarification, Quen then stated that she was not ‘being groomed’ and that she would rather break her legs and be forced to walk than romantically pursue Diplo.

Social media presence

Blackwell is quite active on numerous social media platforms. Her YouTube channel has close to a million subscribers, while her Instagram page has 2 million followers. On TikTok, she currently has 7.5 million followers.

What is Quen Blackwell's height?

The YouTuber in an orange top. Photo: @quenblackwell

Source: Instagram

Quenlin is 5 feet 3 inches tall (160cm) and weighs 121 pounds (55 kg). She has black hair and dark brown eyes. However, she often dyes her hair in different colours when creating her social media videos. Her body measures 34-26-35 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively.

Quenlin Blackwell is among the fastest rising internet personalities in the modern-day. Her use of popular platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram to showcase her content highlights the massive potential within modern social media.

