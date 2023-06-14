Who is SteveWillDoIt’s girlfriend, Celina Smith? Her biography

Celina Smith is an American digital content creator, fashion model and social media influencer. She gained initial fame for being SteveWillDoIt's girlfriend. Her boyfriend, whose real name is Stephen Deleonardis, is a YouTuber and social media influencer widely known for sharing pranks on his YouTube channel.

Who is SteveWillDoIt's girlfriend? Her name is Celina Smith and she commands a significant following across various social media platforms, especially on Instagram and TikTok. She has worked for notable brands such as Fashion Nova, Zara, Abercrombie & Fitch and Urban. She and her boyfriend are high school sweethearts.

Full name Celina Smith Gender Female Date of birth 22 February 1999 Age 24 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 32-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres 81-64-91 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Tiffany Smith Relationship status Dating Boyfriend SteveWillDoIt High School Oviedo High School Profession Content creator, model, entrepreneur, social media influencer Instagram @itscelsmith Twitter @itscelinasmith

Celina Smith's biography

The social media personality was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is an American citizen of Puerto Rican origin. What is Celina Smith's age? Celina is 24 years old as of 2023. She was born on 22 February 1999; her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Her mother is called Tiffany Smith. The Instagram star attended Oviedo High School.

What does Celina Smith do?

SteveWillDoIt's GF is a fashion model and social media personality. She is well-known for sharing lifestyle pictures, including swimwear and modelling shots, on her Instagram account. Her account has 730 thousand followers as of this writing. She also has a backup Instagram page with over one million followers as of now.

On 11 April 2019, the Instagram star launched her YouTube channel, but she started uploading videos in July 2022. The channel mainly contains vlogs, hauls, and make-up-related videos. Currently, the channel has 224 thousand subscribers.

She is also on TikTok with 496 thousand followers and over three million likes. She mainly uploads hauls and workout videos. Celina also uses the platform to promote brands such as Fashion Nova. Additionally, she has a Twitter account with more than 105 thousand followers.

Stephen Deleonardis's girlfriend is also a popular Twitch streamer with over 19 thousand followers. In addition, she has an OnlyFans account where she shares her exclusive content. She charges her fans $15 for the regular monthly subscription.

The internet sensation is also an entrepreneur. She has a Poshmark website, where she sells her used clothes.

When did SteveWillDoIt and Celina Smith meet?

The American content creator and Steve started dating while in high school, and up to today, they are still together. However, in 2020, rumours surfaced online that they had broken up.

Steve had hinted at Celina cheating on his Twitter account and labelled her a clout chaser in a now-deleted tweet. Celina was speculated to have cheated with photographer and former NELK member Jason Pagaduan, known as 905shooter.

On October 2021, Steve uploaded a video on his channel referring to Celina as his girlfriend; fans saw it like it was a way of reintroducing her after reconciling. Since then, they have featured each other on their social media pages. In December 2022, SteveWillDoIt proposed to her in Dubai.

Fast facts about Celina Smith

Who is Celina Smith? She is an Instagram model, content creator and social media influencer from the United States. When is Celina Smith's birthday? She marks her birthday on 22 February. How old is Celina Smith? She is 24 years old as of 2023. What is Celina Smith's ethnicity? She is of Latina descent. Who are Celina Smith's parents? Her mother is Tiffany Smith, and her father's name remains a mystery. Who is SteveWillDoIt dating? The Instagram star is in a relationship with his long-time friend Celina Smith. Where does Celina Smith live? He currently resides in Miami, Florida, United States.

Celina Smith is a fashion model, digital content creator and social media influencer. Her prowess has made her amass a significant audience on her social media pages. Celina is also known as SteveWillDoIt's girlfriend.

