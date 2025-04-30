Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara reportedly visited Nyesom Wike, at his Abuja residence, seeking reconciliation weeks after his suspension

Fubara was accompanied to Wike's residence by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state and Olusegun Osoba, a former governor of Ogun

A close source and Wike's aide, Lere Olayinka confirmed the meeting and shared further details amid the emergency rule in Rivers

Few weeks after his suspension, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state, reportedly visited Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), at his Abuja residence to beg for reconciliation.

Fubara prostrates Before Wike in Abuja

As reported by PremiumTimes, the visit came a few days after Mr Fubara held a meeting in London with President Bola Tinubu over his (Fubara) political feud with Wike.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, suspending Governor Fubara, his deputy, and the state House of Assembly, and appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) as sole administrator.

Govs accompany Fubara to Wike's residence in Abuja

But sources disclosed that Fubara was led to Wike’s residence by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state and Olusegun Osoba, a former governor of Ogun.

According to the source, Fubara visited Wike on Friday, April 18, 2025, and appealed for peace between himself and the minister.

“Fubara was brought to the minister’s house on Friday, 18 April. He prostrated for Wike while holding his legs and calling him, ‘My Oga’,” one of the sources said.

“He was in Wike’s house till the wee hours of Saturday, April 19,” the source added.

The meeting outcome remains a secret, as those familiar with it have been unwilling to speak. Still, it was gathered that Fubara was told to assemble his supporters in Rivers, especially the elders, and tell them the “truth” about his feud with Wike.

Wike's aide confirmed the meeting

Confirming the development, Wike’s spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, confirmed to PremiumTimes that the meeting occurred, but said he was not privy to what was discussed.

Also, Nelson Chukwudi, a spokesperson to Fubara, said:

“I don’t respond to this kind of enquiry. You can contact the commissioner for information.”

Legit.ng understands that Wike and Fubara are loggerheads over the control of the oil-rich Rivers state.

Why Wike, Fubara may never reconcile

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the spokesperson of the PDP National Youth Group, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has predicted embattled Governor Sim Fubara's fate ahead of the 2027 election.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Akinniyi insisted that Wike and Fubara are unlikely to reconcile before the 2027 elections.

Akinniyi further predicted that Fubara may reach an agreement with Tinubu and move to the ruling APC, to retain his position in Rivers state.

