JAMB cut off mark: for UNILAG (2022/2023) for all available courses

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) is among Nigeria's most prestigious higher educational institutions. The JAMB-UNILAG cut off mark for 2022/2023 determines who qualifies for enrollment in this university.

The University of Lagos was established in 1962. The institution receives about 84,326 applications, admits over 9,000 undergraduate students, and has a student population of around 57,000. UNILAG offers various graduate and undergraduate programs for Nigerian and international scholars.

What is JAMB cut off mark for UNILAG?

The University of Lagos announced the 2022/2023 JAMB cut off mark and requirements for to candidates qualify for admission. The standard cut off mark for UNILAG is 200.

Applicants are advised to check the UNILAG-JAMB cut off mark for all courses since each course has a different cut off mark. The JAMB cut off mark for UNILAG in 2022/2023 is higher than 200 in some high-profile programs.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) sets cut off marks for all universities and colleges in Nigeria. Reviews are done after five or six academic years.

JAMB changes cut off marks depending on the department the course falls in. For instance, JAMB cut off mark for Medicine and Surgery is 280, while the JAMB cut off mark for Nursing is 250 or higher in some years.

UNILAG cut off mark for JAMB means an academic performance target/score candidates must attain to get admitted. Those who score less than the set mark cannot be enrolled. In simple terms, you should achieve the mark or attain higher marks.

The University of Lagos is one of the most competitive universities in Nigeria. One of the reasons people love this institution is the affordable UNILAG school fees.

UNILAG cut off mark for 2022/2023: Faculties

Meeting the UNILAG-JAMB cut off mark does not guarantee you admission into the University of Lagos for the 2022/2023 academic session. You should also meet the university cut off mark, depending on the course you want.

Faculty of Sciences

Mathematics and Statistics - 240 and above

Physics - 240 and above

Chemistry - 240 and above

Computer Science - 240 and above

Marine Sciences - 240 and above

Fisheries - 240 and above

Botany- 240 and above

Microbiology - 240 and above

Aquaculture - 240 and above

Natural Resources Conservation - 240 and above

Faculty of Engineering

Civil and Environmental Engineering - 260 and above

Computer Engineering - 250 and above

Electrical and Electronics Engineering - 260 and above

Mechanical Engineering - 250 and above

Petroleum and Gas Engineering 270 and above

Systems Engineering - 250 and above

Faculty of Arts

European Languages (French and Russian) - 230 and above

English Literature - 230 and above

Linguistics, African and Asian - 230 and above

Philosophy- 230 and above

Creative Arts: Music - 230 and above

Faculty of Social Sciences

Economics - 240 and above

Mass Communication and Journalism - 240 and above

Political Science - 240 and above

Sociology - 240 and above

Criminology - 240 and above

Public and International Affairs - 240 and above

Faculty of Management Science

Business Administration - 260 and above

Industrial Relations & Personnel Management - 250 and above

Actuarial Science & Insurance - 250 and above

Accounting - 270 and above

Marketing - 250 and above

Banking & Finance - 250 and above

Faculty of Law

Jurisprudence and International Law - 270 and above

Commercial and Industrial law - 270 and above

Public Law - 270 and above

Private and Property Law - 270 and above

Legal Studies - 270 and above

Dispute Resolution - 270 and above

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

Architecture - 240 and above

Environmental Design - 240 and above

Urban Design - 240 and above

Building - 240 and above

Construction Management - 240 and above

Estate Management - 240 and above

School of Clinical Sciences

Medicine and Surgery - 280 and above

Paediatrics - 270 and above

Physiotherapy - 260 and above

Nursing - 250 and above

Ophthalmology - 270 and above

Radiography - 250 and above

School of Basic Medical Sciences

Anatomy and Molecular Pathology - 260 and above

Morbid Anatomy - 260 and above

Physiology - 260 and above

Pharmacology - 260 and above

Biochemistry - 260 and above

Medical Laboratory Science 260 and above

School of Dental Sciences

Child Dental Health - 260 and above

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery - 260 and above

Preventive Dentistry - 260 and above

Restorative Dentistry - 260 and above

Oral Pathology - 260 and above

Faculty of Pharmacy

Clinical Pharmacy - 260 and above

Bio-pharmacy - 260 and above

Pharmacology - 260 and above

Pharmaceutical Chemistry - 260 and above

Pharmaceutical microbiology - 260 and above

Faculty of Education

Adult Education Management - 220 and above

Adult Literacy and Non-formal Education - 220 and above

Mathematics - 220 and above

Physics - 220 and above

Biology - 220 and above

Chemistry education - 220 and above

Integrated Science education - 220 and above

Social Studies education -220 and above

UNILAG post-UTME cut off mark for all courses

Below is a UNILAG post-UTME cut off mark for all courses. The merit score cuts across a department. NIL means the course is not available on that UNILAG campus:

FACULTY OF ARTS

S/NO. PROGRAMMES MERIT EKITI LAGOS OGUN ONDO OSUN OYO 1 Creative Arts 65.05 61.45 65.7 64.2 61 64.975 62.525 2 English 68.175 62.275 66.7 67.65 63.25 65.55 66.475 3 French 66.55 59.65 65.05 63.075 56.125 63.4 64.5 4 Russian 67.65 NIL 66.075 61.025 NIL 58.7 62.325 5 History & Strategic Studies 68.6 64.325 66.95 68.175 64.35 64.775 66.525 6 Linguistics (Igbo/Yoruba) 61.175 NIL 54.975 55.3 52.25 57.625 56.275 7 Chinese 66.7 58.25 63.175 66.375 63.6 NIL NIL 8 Philosophy 67.4 65.875 60.275 66.2 62.4 63.825 63.025 9 Christian Religious Studies 61.625 61.625 NIL NIL NIL 57.325 NIL 10 Islamic Religious Studies 60.225 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL

FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCES

S/NO. PROGRAMMES MERIT EKITI LAGOS OGUN ONDO OSUN OYO 1 Accounting 74.1 66.95 71.525 72.85 68.9 71.375 72.525 2 Actuarial Science 61.875 57.875 58.45 57.05 NIL 55 53.675 3 Business Administration 68.65 60.675 65.725 67.025 59.9 60.475 62.5 4 Finance 68.9 63.425 66.825 66.675 63.275 65.925 65.225 5 ER & HRM 66.95 50.325 65.85 65.3 59.075 63.75 61.45 6 Insurance 67.125 59.55 64.7 64.8 65.05 63.725 62.525

FACULTY OF ENGINEERING

S/NO. PROGRAMMES MERIT EKITI LAGOS OGUN ONDO OSUN OYO 1 Biomedical Engineering 74.2 NIL NIL 74.15 73.675 71.275 73.225 2 Chemical & Petroleum Eng. 76.675 62.075 70.75 74.725 74.7 65.575 72.175 3 Civil & Environmental Eng. 73.6 60.55 68.775 71.975 61 73.375 70.625 4 Computer Engineering 79.3 72.875 78.272 78.125 77.275 73.25 78.125 5 Electrical & Electronics Eng. 78.125 76.625 75.725 77.3 74.575 72.9 74.125 6 Mechanical Engineering 78.8 62.725 74.9 73.925 71.6 70.625 75.275 7 Metallurgical & Materials Eng. 72.85 63.3 68.8 71.9 71.625 72.375 70.7 8 Petroleum & Gas Eng. 73.925 72.375 73.075 72.7 69.925 69.35 70.425 9 Survey & Geoinformatics Eng. 68.6 64.775 65.8 66.8 65.8 66.9 67.4 10 Systems Engineering 76.475 74.9 75.025 75.55 71.225 72.5 73.275

FACULTY OF LAW

S/NO. PROGRAMMES MERIT EKITI LAGOS OGUN ONDO OSUN OYO 1 Law 76.5 73.675 74.225 74.875 73.9 73.2 74.075

COLLEGE OF MEDICINE

S/NO. PROGRAMMES MERIT EKITI LAGOS OGUN ONDO OSUN OYO 1 Dentistry 77.4 71.325 76.125 76.575 NIL 74.525 76.55 2 Medical Laboratory Science 74.675 69.875 74.25 73.375 73.9 73.125 72.7 3 Medicine & Surgery 80.8 75.625 79.425 78.925 77.25 80.275 79.75 4 Nursing Science 70.875 63.5 70.8 67.25 65 70.025 61.975 5 Pharmacology 72.625 69.475 72.175 70.775 68.825 NIL 71.85 6 Physiology 71.55 69.75 67.55 66.55 68.475 69.825 71.5 7 Physiotherapy 73.75 68.875 73.6 73.175 71.675 73.475 72.725 8 Radiotherapy 72.525 68.4 72.325 71.3 71.375 70.025 70.35

FACULTY OF PHARMACY

S/NO. PROGRAMMES MERIT EKITI LAGOS OGUN ONDO OSUN OYO 1 Pharmacy 76.125 69.15 74.975 73.05 73.8 73.75 73.275

FACULTY OF SCIENCE

S/NO. PROGRAMMES MERIT EKITI LAGOS OGUN ONDO OSUN OYO 1 Biochemistry 71.625 NIL 65.875 67.15 67.3 66.95 69.725 2 Botany 63.35 56.1 61.575 61.625 58.275 62.825 58.425 3 Cell Biology & Genetics 70.15 62.625 67.175 69.15 65.625 63.2 64.625 4 Chemistry 67.775 58.225 61.975 67.7 65.075 63.75 59.9 5 Computer Science 77.875 73.775 75.525 74.825 74.3 75.2 73.725 6 Geology 68.675 60.05 58.925 65.175 NIL 62.675 57.775 7 Geophysics 67.875 NIL 64.975 67.85 67.65 62.95 66.4 8 Marine Biology 66.1 NIL 63.15 65.25 61.15 64.95 61.275 9 Fisheries 55.375 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 10 Mathematics 69.926 65 66.875 67.9 64.65 65.925 61.875 11 Industrial Mathematics 69.075 NIL 68.875 68.5 61.65 64.225 63.55 12 Statistics 69.475 65.025 66.275 69.325 57.3 NIL 68.15 13 Microbiology 69.55 60.975 66.825 64.25 66.675 64.75 67.45 14 Physics 66.1 62.4 61.9 63.25 63.475 65.6 64.45 15 Zoology 62.725 NIL 62.7 60.1 59.025 55.75 57.825

FACULTY OF ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES

S/NO. PROGRAMMES MERIT EKITI LAGOS OGUN ONDO OSUN OYO 1 Architecture 74.725 69.85 74.4 72.475 68.675 70.7 73.475 2 Building 67.8 58.65 65.575 67.35 64.3 65.175 NIL 3 Estate Management 65 61.525 61.35 64.1 60.875 60.4 57.075 4 Quantity Survey 66.4 NIL 65.8 65.85 NIL 58.6 65.325 5 Urban & Region Planning 62.25 NIL 59.275 NIL NIL 59.2 56.375

FACULTY OF EDUCATION

S/NO. PROGRAMMES MERIT EKITI LAGOS OGUN ONDO OSUN OYO 1 Adult Education 62.775 NIL 60 59.8 55.925 55.89 55.65 2 Education Economics 66.3 53.7 64.075 61.35 53.95 61.925 65.25 3 Business Education 63.8 NIL 61.425 62.5 NIL 60.9 60.15 4 Ed. Islamic Religious Studies 59.4 NIL 54.625 NIL NIL 56.875 57.2 5 Education Igbo NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 6 Education English 70.425 65.125 68.975 69.475 66.55 68.4 70.175 7 Early Childhood Education 64.1 55.75 55.125 62.65 58.50 58.25 61.675 8 Education Yoruba 53.925 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 9 Education French 62.125 NIL 60.9 NIL 52.675 57.85 NIL 10 Education History 60.875 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 59.05 11 Ed. Christian Religious Studies 67.925 NIL 61.675 66.275 60.05 59.3 52.775 12 Education Geography 59.575 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 13 Educational Administration 63.925 57.05 60.65 59.125 NIL 59.5 59.6 14 Educational Foundations 66.05 52.8 56.55 51.975 59 60.925 53.625 15 Health Education 60.2 56.15 NIL 56.2 NIL 57.475 57.825 16 Human Kinetics Education 52.45 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 17 Education Biology 66.05 52.8 56.55 51.975 59 60.925 53.625 18 Education Chemistry 60.2 56.15 NIL 56.2 NIL 57.475 57.825 19 Education Home Economics 55.275 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 20 Integrated Science Education 53.725 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 21 Education Mathematics 61.325 NIL 56.65 59.325 56.45 60.175 58.5 22 Education Physics 56.4 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 23 Technology Education 63.525 NIL 62.575 59.25 59.825 61.875 NIL

FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES

S/NO. PROGRAMMES MERIT EKITI LAGOS OGUN ONDO OSUN OYO 1 Economics 72.875 63.75 70.35 69.875 67.275 64.1 67.65 2 Geography 62.475 51.35 52.525 58.525 58.025 57.125 53.825 3 Mass Communication 72.125 67.525 69.15 70.95 65.5 70.8 70.025 4 Political Science 68.25 62.375 66.7 65.725 59.2 57.5 65.35 5 Psychology 70.05 64.575 65.525 68.475 60.375 66.225 60.025 6 Social Work 68.5 67.05 64.925 65.45 NIL 56.475 66.575 7 Sociology 67.725 55.3 63.8 66.35 56.175 64.3 66.925

What is the cut off mark for UNILAG?

The University of Lagos' cut off mark is 200, but some programs have a higher score/target mark.

How does UNILAG admission work?

The deadline for UNILAG admission 2022/2023 is 6th November 2022. The institution will notify selected candidates about their admission via email. Therefore, provide their email addresses while applying for admission.

UNILAG admission has two phases. First, you will undergo a pre-screening exercise. Take your JAMB scores and SSCE results to UNILAG upon receiving their email.

UNILAG releases a student admission list. Those who passed the pre-screening exercise are invited for another screening via email. Bring these documents with you:

Letter of good conduct from your village head or any responsible community member.

Original copies of the educational qualifications. Awaiting results are not accepted.

Original copy of a birth certificate.

Certificate of Local Government of Origin.

JAMB result slip.

Secondary school testimonial.

Eight passport-sized photographs.

How to calculate the JAMB-UNILAG cut off mark for 2022/2023

Only those who pass screening exercises and submit all the required documents are admitted. Increase your chances of admission by calculating UNILAG's departmental aggregation score. You should have these figures to calculate your JAMB post UTME score:

O - Level: 20% UTME: 50% Post UTME: 30%

How to calculate a UTME (JAMB) score

Divide the UTME (JAMB) result by eight.

Divide the post-UTME (JAMB) score by two.

Sum up the two figures you get.

UNILAG entrance candidates who score below 40% in the post-UTME (JAMB) tests lose their chances of admission.

How to calculate your O- level points

A1 – 4 points

B2 – 3.6 points

B3 – 3.2 points

C4 – 2.8 points

C5 – 2.5 points

C6 – 2.0 points

Use the grade point for calculating your five core subjects. However, subjects with D7, E8, or F9 are not considered in calculating O- Level points.

The JAMB-UNILAG cut off mark for 2022/2023 helps higher learning institutions manage the massive applications and stiff competition among applicants. Most applicants qualify for direct university entry, but a large potion prefers some courses and institutions. As a result, JAMB created the cut off marks for each school and course for fairness when higher learning institutions select candidates for enrollment.

