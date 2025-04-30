Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's call for a coalition to sack President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election has been criticised by Oladotun Hassan, a legal practitioner.

Recall that Atiku, alongside Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna, recently announced the birth of a new coalition that will sack President Tinubu through the 2023 election, and all direction pointed to the SDP as El-Rufai joined the party after dumping the APC.

"The coalition is just a coalition of bird of strange feather, people of selfish interest, because there is no proper ideology that has been put on the table. They've not even brought a proper alternative rather than just a clinch to power struggle.

"You don't win election by just fight for power. It works when you begin to play ethnical and political attrition, but what we are saying now is that we need to play the political game rightly. We have overplayed the essence of what should bind us, we are playing what divide us more. It is high time we set the rules.

"Coalition is good but when it is premise on hatred rather than competitive democracy, such as suggesting solutions to the problems on ground. You giving a solution to the president doesn't make you an evil person, it would make the people know that yes you can person if given an opportunity. They'll always see the government as non-performing because you're always there to provide solutions."

