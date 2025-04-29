A look at Howard Stern's net worth: how The King of All Media made his fortune

Howard Stern’s net worth is alleged to be $650 million, reflecting his successful career in the entertainment industry. The American host and media personality is widely known for his radio show, The Howard Stern Show. He is also an author known for books such as Miss America and Howard Stern Comes Again.

Howard Stern poses at the opening night arrivals for "Bright Star" on Broadway (L). Howard Stern on Sirius Satellite Radio on 9 January 2006. Photo: Bruce Glikas, L. Busacca (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Howard Stern has been in the entertainment industry since the late 1970s, working in stations like WCCC, WXRK, WWWW, and SiriusXM .

and . He married Beth Ostrosky in 2008.

in 2008. The media personality shares three daughters with his ex-wife, Alison Berns.

with his ex-wife, Alison Berns. As of 2025, Howard Stern’s net worth is estimated to be hundreds of millions.

Profile summary

Full name Howard Allan Stern Famous as The King of All Media Date of birth 12 January 1954 Age 71 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth New York City, New York, United States of America Current residence New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'5'' Height in centimetres 196 Hair colour Black Eye colour Blue Mother Ray Stern Father Ben Stern Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Beth Ostrosky Stern Children 3 School Roosevelt Junior-Senior High School College Boston University Profession Broadcaster, media personality Instagram @sternshow X (Twitter) @sternshow Facebook YouTube The Howard Stern Show TikTok @howardstern, @howardsternshow

What is Howard Stern’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, TheRichest and TheThings, the American media personality has an alleged net worth of $650 million. Stern has built his wealth through a successful career as a radio presenter and media personality, with additional income from advertisements and sponsorships featured on his show.

Top-5 facts about Howard Stern. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Closer look at Howard Stern’s houses

The American broadcaster owns three luxurious houses. One of his houses is located in Palm Beach, Florida. He bought the 12-bedroom mansion in 2013 for $52 million, renovated it, and, according to Celebrity Net Worth, it is now worth at least $300 million.

He owns a two-floor penthouse located near Lincoln Center in Manhattan. The presenter purchased the house on the 53rd and 54th floors of the Millennium Tower, one of New York’s most expensive residences. The property costs $21 million.

Howard Stern’s houses in Southampton. Photo: @FanTCarlson, @TappyTapin on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In 2005, Howard Stern purchased a $20 million home in Southampton. The house has features like 12 bathrooms, eight bedrooms, a bowling alley, pool and a spa. Currently, the house is estimated to be worth $25 million.

Howard Stern’s background

The American media personality was born on 12 January 1954 in New York City, New York, United States of America. He is 71 years old as of 2025, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn.

His parents are Ray Stern and Ben Stern, and they raised him alongside one sibling, Ellen Stern. His father, Ben, was an audio engineer who contributed to some of Howard’s projects, like U.S. Open Sores and Howard Stern on Demand. He passed away in July 2022 at the age of 99. According to Variety, Howard revealed that his father had prostate cancer.

Career highlights

Howard Stern speaks onstage during the SiriusXM Next Generation: Industry & Press Preview at The Tisch Skylights at The Shed on 08 November 2023 in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder

Source: Getty Images

Howard Stern wanted to be a radio host to communicate with his father. In an interview with the famous comedian, Stephen Colbert, he said that his father was not an emotional person, and they did not share personal moments.

As a recording engineer, Stern became highly attuned to radio performers, which sparked his interest in broadcasting. He saw radio as the only way to connect with his father and earn his attention.

I think the reason I got into radio is my father was not a very emotional, or we didn’t share a lot of personal moments together. But my father was a radio engineer and later became a recording engineer, and when he worked in that business, he was the guy who would set up the microphone and record some of the greatest voice people... and the way my father would look at the radio announcers, the way he would look at these performers, I said oh, that is how you get my father’s attention.

He started his on-air personality career in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Stern began working in morning shows at WRNW, a progressive radio station in Briarcliff Manor, New York. In 1979, he worked as a morning host at WCCC in Hartford. He also produced commercials and worked as a station’s public affairs director.

Howard Stern during the 2015 North Shore Animal League America Gala at The Pierre Hotel on 20 November 2015 in New York City. Photo: Laura Cavanaugh

Source: Getty Images

In April 1980, he started his new job as a morning host at WWWW, a radio station in Detroit, Michigan. He started gaining recognition and won a Billboard Award for Album-Oriented Rock Personality of the Year For a Major Market.

On August 22, 1982, Stern started his afternoon show at WNBC. By early 1985, his popularity had begun increasing. He was featured in People Magazine in May 1984 after his debut appearance on Late Night with David Letterman.

In November 1985, Stern started working at WXRK, New York. His career success began in 1986 when he started The Howard Stern Show. He broadcast it from WXRK, and the show gained popularity, making him a national sensation. He did interviews with celebrities, stunts and offbeat characters.

Howard Stern and Robin Quivers record The Howard Stern Show at WXRK in New York in 1995. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

Source: Getty Images

In January 2006, he started working with Sirius Satellite Radio, a subscription-based satellite radio service. Sirius merged with XM satellite radio to form SiriusXM in 2008. In 2013, Howard Stern and Simon Cowell shared the top spot on Forbes' list of America’s highest-paid TV personalities. Stern now hosts his radio show on SiriusXM.

He is also an accomplished author. Some of his books include Miss America, Howard Stern Comes Again, The Judgment of Thomas, and Private Parts. His books give insights into his career. His first book, Private Parts, was adapted into a 1997 film that starred him and his radio show staff.

Who is Howard Stern’s wife?

Howard Stern and Beth Stern during North Shore Animal League America's 2024 Celebration of Rescue at Tribeca Rooftop on 14 June 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

He is married to Beth Ostrosky, a famous actress, model and animal rights activist. The two got married in 2008 after dating for eight years. They got married at Le Cirque restaurant in New York City.

They met in 2000 at a dinner party while Beth was on a blind date. According to Howard Stern, he met his wife through his long-time stylist and friend, Ralph Cirella. Ralph had invited Howard to meet him at New York City’s famed Mercer Kitchen for a dinner party.

When he arrived at the party, he saw Beth and liked her at the very first sight. Beth was on a blind date with a South African man, but when the party ended, Howard walked her home, and that is how they started off their relationship.

Does Howard Stern have children?

He has three daughters, Ashley Jade, Emily Beth and Deborah Jennifer. His three children are from his previous marriage to Alison Berns. The American media personality married Alison in 1978, and they divorced in 2002.

The broadcaster’s first child, Emily, is an actress. She was born in 1983. His second daughter is Debra, Jennifer. She was born in 1986. Ashley Jade Stern is the youngest in the family, and she was born in 1993.

Howard Stern during the "America's Got Talent" season 10 red carpet event at Dolby Theatre on April 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

What is Howard Stern’s age? He is 71 years old as of 2025. Are Howard Stern's parents still alive? His mother, Ray, is still alive, but his father, Ben, passed away in 2022. Why is Howard Stern called the King of All Media? He is called The King of All Media because of his success outside of radio. He has also hosted late-night television shows and pay-per-view events. Is Howard Stern a billionaire? He is not a billionaire. His net worth is reportedly $650 million. What ethnicity is Howard Stern? He is of Jewish descent. What is the age difference between Howard Stern and his wife? Howard Stern is 18 years older than his wife, Beth. Stern was born on 12 January 1954, while Beth was born on 15 July 1972. How many marriages has Howard Stern had? He has been in two marriages. His first marriage was to Alison Berns. Are Howard Stern and Beth still married? The two are still together. According to CNN Entertainment, they renewed their vows on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019.

Howard Stern’s net worth is a testament to his hard work and commitment to the entertainment industry. His earnings come from hosting his popular radio show and contracts with famous radio stations, and from the sales of his books. He began his career in the late 1970 and is now widely recognized as The King of All Media.

