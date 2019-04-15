Lisa Boothe's bio: age, height, parents, FOX News, Instagram

Lisa Boothe is an accomplished journalist, political analyst, and commentator. Currently, she is working at FOX News Channel as a news contributor. She is also the founder and President of High Noon Strategies, which is a political communications and public relations firm. What else can you tell about her, though?

Lisa Boothe is photographed in Cannon Building. Photo: Tom Williams/Roll Call

Source: Getty Images

Journalism is one of the most demanding and challenging fields. One must always strive to be on the top to remain relevant. However, Boothe has made it look so easy – she has built an enviable career within a short period, making her journey worth following.

How did Lisa manage to become a worldwide TV host? What were her first steps in the world of big politics and news? Is she dating or married? Her biography will help you to learn more about her.

Lisa Boothe profile summary

Full name: Lisa Marie Boothe

Lisa Marie Boothe Date of birth: 3rd February 1985

3rd February 1985 Birthplace: Clifton, West Virginia, USA

Clifton, West Virginia, USA Age: 36 years old (as of 2021)

36 years old (as of 2021) Ethnicity: White

White Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Height: 1.57 metres (5'2'')

1.57 metres (5'2'') Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Father: Jeffrey Ferris Boothe

Jeffrey Ferris Boothe Mother: Dianne Marie

Dianne Marie Siblings: Ryan Jeffrey, Michael Robert, and James Christopher Boothe

Ryan Jeffrey, Michael Robert, and James Christopher Boothe Marital status: Single

Single Education: University of Tennessee

University of Tennessee Profession: Journalist, political commentator, a Republican strategist

Journalist, political commentator, a Republican strategist Workplace: FOX News Channel (FNC)

FOX News Channel (FNC) Current location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Nationality: American

American Instagram: @lisamarieboothe

@lisamarieboothe Twitter: @LisaMarieBoothe

@LisaMarieBoothe Podcasts: The Truth with Lisa Boothe

Lisa Boothe's biography

Lisa Boothe's date of birth is February 3rd 1985. She was born in Clifton, West Virginia, in the United States. She was born into a family of great parents – their names are Jeffrey Ferris Boothe and Dianne Marie Wilkinson.

Her father is a reputable lawyer, specializing in the following fields: legislative and federal regulatory relations, transportation, and health care. Between 1978 and 1987, he was also actively involved in politics. Unlike her father, there is little on the public domain about her mother.

Lisa has three brothers, namely Ryan Jeffrey, Michael Robert, and James Christopher Boothe.

How old is Lisa Boothe?

Lisa Boothe's age is 36 as of 2021. She celebrates her birthdays on 3rd February.

Where did Lisa Boothe go to college?

In 2007, the TV personality graduated from the University of Tennessee, which is located in Knoxville. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and government.

On the other hand, the name of Lisa Boothe's high school is yet to be established.

Body measurements

Undeniable, she has a perfect body that matches her profession. For instance, Lisa Boothe's height is 1.57 metres or 5 feet 2 inches. She weighs around 55 kilograms or 121 pounds. Her other body measurements are:

Bra size: 32B

32B Shoe size: 6

6 Dress size: 3

Lisa Boothe's teeth are startlingly perfect white, hence her charming smile.

Career progression

Lisa Boothe is seen at Fox News Channel Studios in September 2019. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Lisa boasts of a successful career that dates back to 2008. She has held various positions in notable firms and worked with high profile people you may want to know. Below is a summary of her career:

In 2008, she secured her first-ever job as a staff assistant in the US House of Representatives. She has held the position for 1 year and 7 months.

In July 2009, she worked at the National Republican Congressional Committee, where she served as an assistant press secretary.

In 2012, Boothe was a spokeswoman for Tommy George Thompson and Sandy Adams election campaigns. She has also worked with several other high profile political figures such as Mark Meadows and Shelley Wellons Moore Capito.

In 2013, Boothe landed another worthy role at Black Rock Group, strategic communications and public affair firm. She worked as a senior director in the firm for close to two years.

In 2015, she won the position of a Vice President of Political Polling and Public Affairs Research at WPA Research. She served in the position for six months.

In 2016, she became a leading Washington Examiner contributor. She held the position for more than one year. In the same year, she landed a job at FNC and founded her firm, High Noon Strategies.

Lisa Boothe's Fox News role

Lisa started working on the famous Fox News Channel in October 2016. At first, she was the network’ news contributor, so her duties included political analysis and making commentaries.

She has also been appearing and co-hosting FNC’s daytime and primetime programs such as Outnumbered, The Story, Tucker Carlson Tonight, and The Five. Since then, Lisa has been FNC’s vital regular news contributor and presenter.

Did Lisa Boothe leave Fox News?

In 2020, there have been speculations about her leaving the network. The speculations began after she posted the following on her Instagram page,

Cheers to some of my last days in this cesspool of a city.

The post attracted mixed reactions from her followers; the majority of them were asking her to leave the network for One America News Network (OANN) or Newsmax. Here are some of the comments from the post:

@john_aleckson: When are you jumping to OAN or NEWSMAX?? I’m losing faith in FOX!

@mgillmeeks: Maybe you're going to OAN or Newsmax???? Good luck to you wherever you land!

@nomocolon80: Thank goodness! Get the hell out of there. Keep speaking. We are listening.

@thedrivetokillbook: Going to #newsmaxtv.

@macostry1101: Always enjoyed watching and listening to you. Best of luck with whatever you're going to do.

However, the TV news commentator still works for FOX News Channel (FNC).

High Noon Strategies

She is the founder and President of High Noon Strategies, which is a political communications and public affairs firm. The firm is committed and dedicated to winning political and policy fights.

She is also a Republican strategist.

Lisa Boothe's podcast

The first episode of Lisa Marie Boothe's podcast called The Truth with Lisa Boothe launched on March 24th, 2021. As a former pollster and political adviser, and now a television news commentator, she has a deep understanding of the political and legislative impact of the current issues. She

How much does Lisa Booth make?

Undeniably, she is a successful woman and one of the highest-paid journalists/TV personalities in the US. In other words, she earns a good amount of money. However, she has never declared her net worth publicly.

Is Lisa Boothe married?

Is Lisa Boothe in a relationship? The journalist prefers to keep most of her personal life under wraps. For this reason, there is no information about her marriage life, if any. She is presumably single.

Despite this fact, she loves her family very much and tries to spend most of her free time with them.

She has one lovely pet dog by the name Bella Bean. Often, she posts her pictures on Instagram. For instance, in one post she said,

It breaks my heart when Bella does this before a trip. I wish I could take her with me!”

Indeed, Lisa Boothe is an incredible journalist, political analyst and commentator with an exceptional track record. She has an extensive political background that has seen her work with high profile politicians. The beauty has also been a lead news contributor for Fox News Channel. Overall, Lisa is the dream of every young girl who is aspiring to venture into the journalism field.

READ ALSO: Brooke Baldwin bio: age, husband, salary, education

Legit.ng shared a detailed biography of Brooke Baldwin, who is a popular CNN news anchor. The American journalist was born in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States. She obtained a BA degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Baldwin started her journalism career in 2001 at WVIR-TV. Seven years down the line, she landed another job at CNN – as reporter and news anchor. She has worked on several stories such as To Catch a Serial Killer, which saw her win a Silver World Medal for Best Investigative Report award in 2012.

Source: Legit