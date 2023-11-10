Sara Saffari’s age, height, nationality, husband, net worth

What is Sara Saffari’s age? Sara Saffari is an American fitness influencer, YouTuber and content creator. She is famous for her self-titled YouTube channel and Instagram page. Though young, Saffari has captured a global audience. Get to learn more about the YouTuber's personal life and career.

Sara Saffari in a yellow Nike sweatshirt (L) and brown Raw Gear sweatsuit (R). Photo: @sarasaffari_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Sara Saffari is considered an inspiration within her circles of social media influence. She revealed that before she became a fitness enthusiast, she was underweight and was not confident about her body. She hated that she “looked sickly” and would always wear baggy clothes.

Profile summary

Full name Sara Saffari Gender Female Date of birth 28 February 2001 Age 22 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Kentucky, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Iranian Religion Not religious Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’4” Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Fitness trainer, social media influencer, content creator, entrepreneur Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @sarasaffari__ X (Twitter) @notsarasaffari Youtube @sarasaffari

What is Sara Saffari’s age?

She is 22 years old as of 2023. The social media influencer was born on 28 February 2001. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Sara Saffari is an American social media influencer and fitness enthusiast. She was born and raised in Kentucky, United States. Her parents are native Iranians who live in the United States. However, Saffari generally keeps her family life private, only revealing that she lives with her mother.

The influencer attended California Lutheran University. Sara Saffari’s college graduation was in May 2023. She graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree.

Career

Sara Saffari poses in a yellow dress (L) and a purple scarf (R) at her graduation from California Lutheran University in May 2023. Photo: @sarasaffari_ (modified by author)

Saffari was on track to have a regular business career before she became a social media influencer. However, she started exercising regularly in April 2021 to help her battle depression. Noticing a significant physical change quickly, she decided to share fitness content on social media, joining YouTube in April 2022.

Within a short time, she collaborated with fellow fitness content creators like Bradley Martyn and Faith Ordway, who boosted her profile. Saffari has over 1.3 million subscribers on YouTube and over 205 thousand followers on TikTok as of writing. She collaborates with brands like GymWeed, Gymshark and RawGear to promote fitness-related products.

Additionally, Sara and Bradley have a podcast together. Their show is a comedy called Mommy And Daddy Talk, hosted on Spreaker. On the podcast, the duo mostly have personal conversations, sharing life updates and tackling controversies they’re involved in. The show started in August 2023, and the pair drops episodes on Thursday weekly.

What is Sara Saffari’s net worth?

The influencer’s net worth is allegedly $1.5 million. She makes a living from brand endorsements on her Instagram and TikTok. Sara also makes money from her monetised YouTube account, which shares fitness content. Additionally, her podcast makes her some income.

Who is Sara Saffari’s husband?

Saffari is yet to get married as of 2023. Additionally, she is not in a relationship. Her fans have long suspected her of being in a relationship with fellow content creator Bradly Martyn. However, Saffari has repeatedly stressed that she is single.

Bradley Martyn is an American YouTuber, fitness content creator, social media influencer, actor and producer. He became famous for his self-titled YouTube channel, primarily posting workout and motivational videos. In response to the dating rumours, Bradley revealed in a YouTube video that he and Sara were just friends and collaborators.

Similarly, Saffari was rumoured to be in a relationship with Sneako, a controversial American social media personality and YouTuber. From the content they created together, fans thought they had chemistry. However, Sneako has publicly announced his relationship with TikToker Maya. Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from suggesting that Sneako and Sara should date.

FAQs

Who is Sara Saffari? Sara is an American social media influencer and fitness trainer known for her fitness content on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. How tall is Sara Saffari? She stands at about 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. How old is Sara Saffari? The social media personality is 22 years old as of 2023. What is Sara Saffari’s ethnicity? She is of Iranian descent. What is Sara Saffari’s height? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. What is Sara Saffari’s nationality? She was born and raised in the United States and has American nationality. What is Sara Saffari’s net worth? Her net worth is allegedly $1.5 million as of 2023.

Sara Saffari is a famous social media influencer and fitness trainer from the United States. She is popular on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok for her motivation and workout videos. At Sara Saffari’s age, she has amassed a significant following across platforms. She is also considered inspirational because of how she beat depression.

