100 romantic missing you love letters for her to make her feel special

Any girl, having received one of these missing you love letters for her on mobile phone, will repeatedly come back to it to enjoy the warm words from her loved one once again. It is easy to please a girl this way because you do not have to puzzle over a selection of words or write "I love you" for the hundredth time. Below are some miss you letters for her.

What lovely message should I send my girl? Have a look at the list below to find some charming messages and miss you letter ideas for her.

Romantic missing you letters to make her feel special

Consider making her feel special by sending her some of these 'I miss you so much' letters.

I can't stop thinking about the wonderful times we had together. I'm looking forward to seeing your lovely eyes again since they motivate me. I adore you and wish to spend my days with you.

When I think of you, your love warms my heart; I would always be there for you. I'm missing you.

You're my everyday inspiration and a day without you is incomplete. I miss you so much.

Hello, my love, wherever I go, I am always thinking of you; whatever may happen, our love will forever be strong.

Darling, I miss you so much, and I need you to know that you're always the first and last person on my mind each day. I love you more than anything.

I don't care what tomorrow will bring as long as I have you by my side. I miss you.

You are the beautiful dream that has never left my night; you are the loveliest memories that have never left my heart; I carry you with me wherever I go. I'm missing you.

I miss you as much as I love all of you, and not a minute goes by that you're not on my mind and in my thoughts. I miss you deeply, beautiful.

Your love is so beautiful in my heart, and I can't imagine a day without you here. I miss you.

I am the happiest man on the planet because I am married to an angel. It's difficult to be here without you. I'm missing you.

I miss you so much, my love, every day, you make me smile. I wish I could be by your side.

I miss everything about you and your behaviours.

Since the first time we met, my love for you has always been the same. My heartbeat is only for you.

Sometimes I love you, sometimes I hate you, but there isn't a day that goes by that I don't miss you.

When I miss you, I re-read our old messages and smile like an idiot.

Sometimes there is more magic in 'I miss you' than 'I love you'.

I am jealous of everybody who is with you when I am not with you.

Sometimes I just have to stop, close my eyes and hug you, even if it is only in my mind.

You don't cross my mind; you live in it.

I miss you more than words can say.

Adorable I miss you letters to your girlfriend

Couples who have been separated for a long period may feel compelled to communicate their deepest sentiments of loneliness without their companion. Below are some letters to someone you miss.

It makes me die anytime you smile, but I know that you are not smiling for me. I miss you badly.

Time seems like it's not moving again since you left. I miss you.

Baby, I missed you! I want to touch you, feel the warmth and tenderness of your velvet skin, kiss you and never leave for such a long time.

The universe becomes entirely off-balance for me every time I see you go away. I miss you so much, my sweet girlfriend.

Missing you has become the very cause of my unhappiness, my cute girlfriend.

Even if we are currently separated by a large distance, you are still important to me. My girlfriend, I miss you.

I miss you, girl, so much that I can't help but cry every moment I think of you.

Morning would be so much better if I woke up next to you.

I miss every second with you. I remember your eyes, smile, moves. You are a fairy sent to me from heaven by kind angels! I can't stop thanking them!

There can be only you and me in the realms of true love. I have never found another you; I miss you.

My heart aches like an open wound when I'm not with you. I miss you, dear.

I would forever love you. You mean everything to me. I miss you.

My mind wanders, and I get lost in thoughts of you.

Dear girlfriend, I miss the way you effortlessly make me smile every day of my life.

You have hardly been out of my mind ever since you left me, girlfriend. I miss you.

I wish that I could see your face right now, even if it was for one second.

I think a small part of me will always miss you.

You are still a delicate part of me, even though you have left me since. I am missing you daily, my girlfriend.

In dreams, I meet you in warm conversation. We both wake in lonely beds in different cities.

My heart never knew loneliness until you disappeared from it.

The most romantic letters to someone you love and miss

Here are some I miss you love letters that will melt her heart.

Without you, nothing is interesting. Come back, make my life bright, bring back some joy, laughter, surprise, delight and warmth!

Your eyes are like drops of dew, your hair is like soft silk, your lips are sweeter than honey, and your soul is sublime. You are like an angel. I miss my queen everywhere and always! I want to be with you!

I want to be close to you and hug my baby! I miss you so much! I hope that I will embrace and press you to my chest very soon!

I miss you so much this night as, unfortunately, you're not with me. And the thought comes to my mind, 'I'll do everything to meet you'.

The joy in my heart multiplies if I think that you are still there for me even though we may not see each other now.

Love is not snow; it does not melt, it never goes away, it burns in my soul. Believe me, it's so hard without you!

My love, let the sunshine be only for you, I miss you, and it's true because I love you!

I adore you and long for you to return to me. There are no words to convey the emptiness I experience when I go to bed alone. I have a huge hole in my heart, and I can't wait for you to return and fill it for me. Love, I miss you.

I planned on saying a lot of things to you, but all I could really come up with is that I miss you.

I always wonder if you miss me as much as I miss you.

I will continue loving and missing you until the end of time.

A thousand miles between us won't stop me from missing you every day.

Missing you is just a part of loving you. If we were never apart, then I would never know how strong my love for you is.

I miss you like the sun misses the stars each morning.

I thought that I could handle being apart from you, but I miss you too much.

The distance between us is just a test, but what we have is still the best. Of course, I miss you every day.

When I miss you, all I want to do is hold you in my arms and kiss you.

I can't pretend that I don't miss you because I see you in everything that I do.

When I close my eyes, I see you. When I open my eyes, I miss you.

There is no consolation to my sadness. A little time has passed, but I already miss you!

Missing you letters for her

Here are some of the best missing you messages for your girlfriend.

My love, in the moments when the night and I meet in the middle of the moonlight, I meditate on the time that we have been in our relationship. I never imagined that that text on my phone where you wrote "hello" would become a beautiful love adventure between you and me.

Your love is cute to my heart. We are meant to be together forever; I miss you.

I say goodbye for now, but not before telling you that I long in my heart to see you soon, walk by the seashore in a sunset, kiss your mouth and whisper I love you in your ear.

I would hold you forever when I see you; life is never the same without you; I miss you.

Nothing can ever take your place in my heart, my life and my world. I cherish you, and I miss you deeply, my woman and my everything.

I want to use this beautiful moment to remind you of how much you mean to me. You are my world, and with you, my heart goes fonder. I miss you dearly.

I'll wait for you to decide what is right for you to do, but I beg you, remember one thing: I love you. I miss you very much right now, even if I know we'll soon be together again. Just remember that I will always love you. Yours, eternally.

I'm missing you so much it hurts, and I hope you're missing me twice as much as I do. I love you more than you can imagine.

Everything was OK when you were here, but just one day of your absence has been like hell for me. I want you to stay with me forever.

I really miss you as much as the plant misses sunlight during winter.

People say that time heals all wounds, but it has only given me a chance to miss you even more.

When I miss you, time seems to move so much slower.

I wish I was kissing you instead of missing you.

I really do miss you. What can I say, life is so boring without you.

You never leave my mind. Not even when I have a million things to think about.

I miss you every day, but I like to think that we find each other in our dreams at night.

It is ridiculous how much I freaking miss you.

I will stop missing you when I am with you.

If I had to explain how much I miss you, I would just break down and cry.

I miss you because you are impossible to forget.

Sweet I miss you letters to a lover

One of the best methods to show your girl that you think about her 24 hours a day and can't wait to see her is to send her a note. Below are some missing you letters to the one you love.

I miss your voice. I miss the tone and your cadence. I miss how you smell and the way you taste. I miss the warmth and comfort of your embrace. I miss how safe it feels with you. I miss how much I love just being with you.

I miss your arms around me, your lips on my body. I miss sitting next to you, holding your hand, laying my head on your shoulder. I am lonely without you. I dream about you every night. I thought it would get easier, but it hasn't yet.

I think about you all the time. I love everything about you, and I miss you so much it hurts. You are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything, and always forever will be.

I miss you. I need your love, hugs, and kisses. I feel like nothing without you. You are the love of my life, and I'm always worrying about how we'll get through one more day without each other.

Whenever we are apart, I can't help but worry about you, my love. I miss you and I hope you're doing well.

Every time I open my eyes in the morning, I wish I could find you beside me. You are the rays of the sun in my heart. I'm missing you.

I can't wait to cuddle next to you tonight. I miss you so much and can't wait to hold your hand. I love you with all my heart and wish we were together right now.

I know that angels are beautiful, and you are one of them. I keep thinking of you every day and night.

I am so nervous to know you are alone without me by your side. You are the air I breathe and the heart of mine that beats. My love for you is like a river that flows without limits. God is our guide.

I miss you the same way that the mountains miss the sky.

I wish I could show up at your doorstep right now and spend the whole night with you.

I miss you. A little too much, a little too often and a little more every day.

Even if I spent the whole day with you, I would miss you the second you leave.

I find I miss you in the tiniest moments, between seconds.

For me, missing you is a hobby, caring for you is a job, making you happy is my duty and loving you is my life's purpose.

I love you past the moon and miss you beyond the stars.

I don't care if it is five minutes or a whole night; I just want to see you.

You have no idea how hard it is to force myself to stop thinking about you sometimes.

I can't wait for the day when I don't have to miss you anymore.

I pray to be with you someday and never leave your side again. You are true love, the angel of my heart. I miss you.

The above romantic missing you love letters for her and messages are already selected for you in this post. You only need to choose what is the most appropriate for your mood at the moment.

