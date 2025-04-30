Chelsea will take on Swiss opponent Djurgarden in the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final

The Blues are overwhelming favourites to win the fourth edition of Europe’s third-tier tournament

Chelsea star Moises Caicedo has rallied his teammates to win the first trophy in the Todd Boehly era

Chelsea are overwhelming favourites to win the UEFA Europa Conference League this season, but midfielder Moises Caicedo believes they have to put in the work.

The Blues qualified for the Europa League after finishing sixth last season, but were dropped into the third-tier competition after Manchester United won the Europa League.

Moises Caicedo in action for Chelsea during their 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town. Photo by Crystal Pix.

Source: Getty Images

Enzo Maresca’s side are worth significantly more than every team in the competition, participating with a squad that cost Todd Boehly and co over £1 billion to assemble.

They won all matches in the group stage and did not lose until their last match against Legia Warsaw at Stamford, excluding the loss to Servette in the qualifiers.

Caicedo rallies Chelsea teammates

Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo has sent a message to his teammates ahead of the first leg of their semi-final clash against Swiss club Djurgarden tomorrow.

The first leg will be played at the 3Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, tomorrow, before the return leg at Stamford Bridge a week later.

“We know that every game is tough, so we will head into it with the mentality that the opposition will be very tough, but with the desire we have of wanting to win the game,” Caicedo told Chelsea’s official website.

“We will do everything in this game, everything. We know that they will be a very tough opposition, especially at their ground. So, we have to do things well, play our game, and I’m sure we’ll be able to bring home a win.”

The men's team are yet to win a trophy under the Todd Boehly era, and for most of the young squad, they are yet to win a senior trophy in their career, and Caicedo claimed it would be a dream to win.

Moises Caicedo captained Chelsea again Servette during the Conference League playoff. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

“Winning the Conference League would mean a lot to me. It’s a European title, and every player dreams of winning European titles. And, well, everyone at Chelsea is convinced that we can win it,” he added.

Chelsea to debut FOS sponsor

The Blues have played the majority of this season without a front-of-shirt sponsor after their deal with Infinite Athlete last season for the same purpose expired.

The owners are reportedly hopeful of securing Champions League football next season to negotiate a big deal as they eye a deal worth at least £60 million per season.

However, per an official statement, they confirmed that Dubai real estate firm Damac Properties will be on the men's and women's team shirts for the rest of the season.

Beyond this season, the company will partner with the club to develop the Chelsea Residence in Dubai, the first-of-its-kind football-themed branded residences.

Jackson sends message to Chelsea fans

Legit.ng reported that Nicolas Jackson sent a message to Chelsea fans after scoring his first goal in 2025 to secure all three points for the team against Everton.

The Senegalese assured the Chelsea fans that everyone in the team is working towards securing Champions League football for the club next season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng