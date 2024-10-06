Tolani Otedola's biography: age, mother, husband, net worth

Tolani Otedola gained initial prominence as the first daughter of Nigerian tycoon Femi Otedola. Today, she has made a name for herself as a singer and songwriter in the Nigerian entertainment industry, having released several songs. Her top hits include I Believe, Ba Mi Lo, Cry Baby, and Tenderoni.

Singer Tolani Otedola posing for different pictures. Photo: @shestolani on Facebook (modified by author)

Tolani Otedola's musical journey began when she was young. She sang in church choirs and school events but waited to start her professional career after completing her undergraduate studies. The singer released her first single in 2017 and currently boasts approximately 15 singles. She hails from a family of entertainers, as some of her siblings are big names in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Profile summary

Full name Olawunmi Christy Otedola Gender Female Date of birth 21 April 1986 Age 38 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Olayinka Odukoya Father Femi Otedola Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating School Adesoye College College University of St. Andrews Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $5 million – $10 million Instagram @tolani Facebook @shestolani X (Twitter) @shestolani

Tolani Otedola’s biography

The Nigerian artist was born Olawunmi Christy Otedola in Lagos, Nigeria. She is the eldest child of Nigerian businessman and philanthropist Olufemi Peter Otedola, born from his first marriage with Olayinka Odukoya. From her father’s second marriage with Nana Otedola, Tolani has three step-siblings: Florence Ifeoluwa (famous as DJ Cuppy), Elizabeth Temi (actress and blogger), and Fewa.

Tolani Otedola received her elementary education at Grange School in Ikeja, Lagos, before attending Adesoye College for her post-elementary studies. She then enrolled at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where she pursued her first and second degrees in psychology.

In an interview with Punch, the singer narrated her parents' important role in her upbringing. They encouraged her to seek the life she wanted to live. She said:

My parents were very good at keeping us aware of the realities of life. We were never overindulged. We have always been encouraged to pursue our dreams and to seek our own lives as we grow older. I am very grateful to my parents for the kind of woman I am right now. I think they did a fantastic job in nurturing me and my younger sisters.

Where does Tolani Otedola live now? She resides in London, England, United Kingdom. However, her hometown is Lagos, Nigeria.

What is Tolani Otedola’s age?

Top-5 facts about Tolani Otedola. Photo: @tolani on Instagram (modified by author)

The Nigerian singer was born on 21 April 1986 and is 38 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Tolani Otedola’s career

Tolani is a singer and songwriter. Her passion for music began at a young age, and she kept it passive as she pursued her education. While undertaking her undergraduate studies in the UK, she took music classes and learned to play musical instruments and write songs. She was part of a four-member band that performed at several gigs in the UK.

She recorded songs at her home studio for several years but did not release any until 2017, when she released her debut single, Tenderoni, featuring Skales. The singer defines her music style as Afro-pop. Here is a list of some of her popular hits.

I Believe

Cry Baby

Ba Mi Lo

Liar

Maybe Baby

Know Somebody

Slow Motion

Bad Man

Fire On The Mountain

Tenderoni

Tolani revealed in an interview on GoldMyne TV that her music influences come from home and abroad. She also disclosed her family’s love for arts and creativity, adding that music is her family’s trait. When asked whether her sister, DJ Cuppy, inspired her musically, she responded:

Actually, I am older than Cuppy, and we have been doing music in different sectors. I went to a music university, and I really wanted to put my skills as an artist. Cuppy learnt her DJing, which was fantastic, but I had to hone my skills as a singer, so we are family and share the same passion. So, we definitely rub off on each other, I think, but it is not a later decision if that might be clear.

Tolani Otedola’s net worth

According to The City Celeb, the Nigerian singer’s net worth is alleged to range between $5 million and $10 million. She has been doing music from a young age but turned professional in 2017. Earnings from her music career are believed to be her primary income source.

Does Tolani Otedola have wealth from her father?

The singer responded to critics attributing her musical success to her father’s fame and wealth, saying:

It’s a mistake for people to think that since we were born into a wealthy home, we don’t need to work for anything. My father takes care of us, but his money is not ours. Parents like to support their children, but I don’t think they want us to depend on them forever. One day, my parents will not be around again, and I will need to take care of myself.

Does Tolani Otedola have a husband?

The Know Somebody singer has no husband and has never been married. However, as disclosed in an interview with Punch, she is in a relationship. She described her ideal partner as one who would compliment her and bring out the best in her.

In 2019, she was rumoured to be dating Nigerian singer Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, also known as Reekado Banks. However, in an interview on Wazobia Max TV in February 2019, she cleared the air about the relationship rumour, saying they were not an item but professional partners in music.

What happened to Tolani Otedola?

In July 2021, the Nigerian singer shocked her Instagram followers when she disclosed her struggles with an ailment.

She posted that she had been battling an illness for over a year, and its treatment had affected her appearance and confidence. Tolani said the period was the toughest in her life, but God and her loved ones saw her through.

Fast facts about Tolani Otedola

Who is Tolani Otedola’s mother? Her mother is Olayinka Odukoya, the first wife of Nigerian tycoon Femi Otedola. When was Tolani Otedola born? She was born on 21 April 1986. Her age is 38 years as of 2024. Does Tolani Otedola have siblings? She has three half-siblings, Florence Ifeoluwa, Elizabeth Temi, and Fewa, born from her father's second marriage. Which university did Tolani Otedola attend? She attended the University of St. Andrews in Scotland and pursued a psychology course. What is Tolani Otedola’s tribe? She is Yoruba. What does Tolani Otedola do for a living? She is a singer and songwriter. Tolani began her professional career in 2017 and has released approximately 15 singles. What was Tolani Otedola’s sickness? The entertainer revealed her battle with an ailment in July 2021 but did not specify the condition which adversely affected her appearance and confidence. Is Tolani Otedola married? The Slow Motion singer is not married. However, she is in a relationship with an undisclosed person.

Even though Tolani Otedola gained celebrity status due to her father’s prominence, she has made a name for herself as an entertainer. She has been singing professionally since 2017 and has released approximately 15 singles. The first-born child of businessman Femi Otedola currently resides in London, England, UK.

