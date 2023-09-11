Yhemolee’s biography: age, real name, siblings, net worth

Yhemolee is a rising singer, songwriter, actor, event host, nightlife enthusiast and social media influencer. He rose to stardom following the release of his track, Mon Cheri ft. Asake, Ashidapo, Chinko Ekun and Sunkey Daniel. The song earned him the City People Music Award for the best Collabo of the Year.

Yhemolee's real name is Idowu Adeyemi. He is known for starring in the blockbuster film Gang Of Lagos. He currently resides in Lagos State, Nigeria. The Nollywood actor has worked alongside established actors and actresses such as Tobi Bakre, Chike, Toyin Abraham, Iyabo Ojo, and Bimbo.

Profile summary

Real name Idowu Adeyemi Nickname Yhemolee Gender Male Date of birth 4 April 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2023 Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Osun State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Abisola University Obafemi Awolowo University Profession Singer, actor, event host, influencer Net worth $200,000 Instagram @yhemo_lee

Yhemolee's biography

The Nigerian actor hails from Osun State, Nigeria. He was raised alongside his three siblings, one being her sister named Tiwa. His parents separated when he was young. Yhemolee graduated with a bachelor's degree in Public Administration from Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, Nigeria.

How old is Yhemolee?

Yhemolee's age is 30 years old as of 2023. The Gang Of Lagos star was born on 4 April 1993. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

Idowu is a singer, songwriter, actor, event host and social media influencer. He worked as an on-air personality at City FM, where he got exposure to the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Yhemolee gained prominence in 2020 after his track Mon Cheri, featuring Asake, Ashidapo, Chinko Ekun and Sunkey Daniel, went viral. The following year, he released another single, All the Girls ft DanDizzy & YKB.

The musician also released his self-titled debut EP, Elowo Eko, in December 2022. The EP consists of four songs:

Otilo

Horny

Coded

Ire

The social media influencer gained more fame in 2023 when he appeared in the film Gangs Of Lagos as Muri Toronto. Other Nollywood actors who were featured in the movie include Tobi Bakre, Chike, Toyin Abraham, Iyabo Ojo, Bimbo Ademoye and Demi Banwo.

Idowu is a social media sensation with a massive fan following on his Instagram page. He has accumulated over one million followers as of writing. Additionally, he has an with over 29 thousand followers.

He is also active on TikTok, where he uploads dance, lip-syncs and funny clips. Yhemolee has garnered over 69 thousand followers and more than 879 thousand likes on the platform as of writing.

The actor created his self-titled YouTube channel on 1 January 2017. The channel has over three thousand subscribers, although he has not uploaded a video there for the past year.

What is Yhemolee's net worth?

Yhemolee has an alleged net worth of $200,000. His primary source of income is his career as a singer and actor. He also earns from social media endeavours, particularly as an influencer.

Who is Yhemolee's girlfriend?

The actor has a new girlfriend called Abisola. The two have matching tattoos on their hands. He was previously in a relationship with Tayo Oyindamola, alias Thayour B, for almost two years.

Their relationship hit the headlines in June 2023 after speculations that they had split on cheating grounds. According to various sources, Yhemolee allegedly went on a trip to Dubai with his Thayour B and another lady he cheated with. It is said that they boarded the same plane, but his girlfriend, Tayo, was unaware.

FAQs

Who is Yhemolee? He is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, actor, and social media influencer. What is the full name of Yhemolee? His full name is Idowu Adeyemi. What is Yhemolee's date of birth? The Nigerian singer was born on 4 April 1993. Which state is Yhemolee from? He is originally from Osun State, Nigeria. Who are Yhemolee's siblings? He has three siblings, his sister Tiwa being one of them. Who is Yhemolee's wife? The social media sensation is yet to marry, but he has a girlfriend named Abisola. What is Yhemolee's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $200,000.

Yhemolee is a rising singer, songwriter, actor and social media influencer from Nigeria. He is best recognised for his song Mon Cheri featuring Asake, Ashidapo, Chinko Ekun and Sunkey Daniel. Idowu currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

