Who is Chelsea Lazkani? Meet the star of Netflix’s Selling Sunset

Chelsea Lazkani is a British-Nigerian real estate agent, entrepreneur and reality TV star. Her fame skyrocketed after participating in the reality TV show Selling Sunset, seasons 5 and 6. She is also an Instagram star with a significant fan following.

Chelsea Lazkani attends the CLD Pre-Festival House 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

What is Chelsea Lazkani's maiden name? The reality star's maiden name is Chelsea Adefioye. She is a wife and mother of two children. Chelsea currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Chelsea Lazkani Gender Female Date of birth 26 January 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace London, England, United Kingdom Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality British-Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 36-24-38 Body measurements in centimetres 91-61-97 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Segun Adefioye Mother Elizabeth Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband Jeff Lazkani Children 2 University University of Birmingham, University of Dundee Profession Realtor, reality TV star, media personality Net worth $500,000 Instagram @chelsealazkani

Chelsea Lazkani's biography

The reality TV star was born in London, England. She relocated to Lausanne, Switzerland, where her mother worked at the time, at the age of 12. Chelsea later moved to the United States, where she currently lives. Her parents are Nigerians from the Yoruba tribe. She is a British-Nigerian citizen of black descent.

Chelsea Lazkani's age is 30 years old as of 2023. She was born on 26 January 1993. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius. Chelsea is the daughter of Segun and Elizabeth Adefieye.

Her father is a professional architect who worked for Seifert Architects, PARTNERS IKOYI LAGOS and NICKSON & BOYS. Her mother worked at Emerson as the Chief People Officer in 2022. The reality TV star was raised alongside her brother Richard and a sister named Oyinda Adefioye.

Educational background

Chelsea Lazkani attends the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

The reality TV star graduated in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in Business Economics from the University of Buckingham. She later acquired a master's degree in International Oil and Gas Management MSc, Oil & Energy from the University of Dundee.

Career

Chelsea is a licensed realtor and reality TV star. She works as a real estate agent for the Oppenheim Group, where she worked since June 2021. Before working for The Oppenheim Group, Chelsea Lazkani worked for various companies.

She started working at NRG Clean Power in 2015 as a solar analyst/assistant to the director of operations. After working for six months, she left and began working as a business strategist at Applied LNG. She worked there from June 2016 to August 2018.

The realtor also worked as a real estate agent at Rodeo Realty, Inc from June 2017 to January 2020. She rose to prominence when she was featured in the reality TV show, Selling Sunset season 5, which premiered on Netflix in April 2022.

She has also been featured in Selling Sunset season 6, released on 19 May 2023. The show revolves around a high-end real estate brokerage firm, Oppenheim Group, in Los Angeles, CA. It follows a team of agents navigating their personal and professional lives.

What is Chelsea Lazkani's net worth?

Chelsea, from Selling Sunset, has an alleged net worth of $500,000. Her primary source of income is her career as a realtor.

Who is Chelsea Lazkani's husband?

The real estate agent is married to Jeff Lazkani. The two met in 2015 on the dating app Tinder. Chelsea was on holiday in Los Angeles, California, USA. They dated for two years before exchanging their marriage vows on 12 August 2017 at the Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California, United States.

Chelsea Lazkani's family. Photo: @chelsealazkani on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The couple has two kids, a son Maddox Ali Levon and a daughter Melia Iman Lazkani. Maddox was born in January 2019, while Melia was born on 11 November 2020. Jeff is an entrepreneur working as a managing partner at Icon Media Direct

Chelsea Lazkani's height and weight

The British-American realtor is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Fast facts about Chelsea Lazkani

Who is Chelsea Lazkani? She is a real estate agent and a reality TV personality. How old is Chelsea Lazkani? She is 30 years old as of 2023. What is Chelsea Lazkani's maiden name? Her maiden name is Chelsea Adefioye. When is Chelsea from Oppenheim Group's birthday? She marks her birthday on 26 January. Who are Chelsea Lazkani's family members? Her family consists of herself, her parents, Segun and Elizabeth, and her siblings, Richard and Oyinda. What is Chelsea Lazkani's height? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. What is Chelsea Lazkani's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $500,000. Is Chelsea still part of the Oppenheim Group? Yes, the realtor is still a member of the Oppenheim Group.

Chelsea Lazkani is a reality television personality and realtor from the United Kingdom. She gained immense popularity after being featured in the Selling Sunset reality show. She is a wife and a mother of two children.

Legit.ng recently published Bianca Censori's biography. She is a model, entrepreneur and architect. She rose to stardom following her marriage to the American rapper Kanye West. Bianca works as the Head of Architecture at YEEZY.

Bianca Censori was born in Melbourne, Australia, but currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. It is alleged that she got married to Kanye West in a private wedding in January 2023. She graduated from the University of Melbourne.

Source: Legit.ng