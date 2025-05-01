The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted operational licences to 11 newly approved private universities

The NUC emphasized that the licences are valid for three years and the universities must meet regulatory standards through close monitoring and resource verification

The minister of education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, stated that the approval aligned with the Nigerian Education Sector Renewal Initiative

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government, through the National Universities Commission (NUC), has presented operational licences to 11 newly approved private universities.

The executive secretary of the NUC, Professor Abdullahi Ribadu, revealed this during the presentation in Abuja on Wednesday, April 30.

He noted the growing importance of private universities as complementary partners to public institutions, particularly in catering to Nigeria’s youthful population.

As reported by Daily Trust, Ribadu said since the liberalisation of university education in 1999, private universities had significantly expanded the nation’s academic landscape.

“From just 49 universities in 1999, 23 of which were private, Nigeria now boasts of 298 universities, with 159 (53.3%) being privately owned. The catalyst for this expansion is the increased participation of the private sector,” he said.

The newly licensed universities are

New City University, Aiyetoro, Ogun state; Lens University, Ilemona, Kwara state; Kevin Ezeh University, Mgbowo, Enugu state; Monarch University, Iyesi Ota, Ogun state; Tonnie Iredia University of Communication, Benin, Edo state; Isaac Balami University of Aeronautic and Management, Lagos state Eranova University, Kuje, FCT. Southern Atlantic University, Uyo; University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo state; Minaret University, Ikirun, Osun state; and Abdulrasaq Abubakar Toyin University, Ganmo, Kwara state.

Speaking further, he explained that the licences valid for three years, during which institutions must meet strict quality benchmarks.

Speaking, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, confirmed the development and added that the approval would expand access to quality tertiary education.

The minister also stated that the importance of this initiative is a cornerstone of the Nigerian Education Sector Renewal Initiative designed to restore the glory of Nigeria’s educational system.

“This ceremony is not only a celebration of your achievements, but also a renewed call to action in building a future-ready and globally competitive Nigerian university system,” he said.

