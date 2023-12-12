Who is Davido’s wife? Get to know more about Chioma Rowland

Chioma Rowland is a Nigerian chef, model, and social media personality. She is widely known as Davido's wife. Her husband is a famous Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer known for his hit tracks such as All of You and FEEL. Learn more about her, including how she met Davido.

Chioma Rowland in a red dress (L) and a black and goldish stripped dress (R). Photo: @thechefchi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chioma Rowland came into the limelight following her romantic relationship with David Adedeji Adeleke, whose stage name is Davido. She loves travelling, and some places she has visited include Las Vegas, California, Atlanta, and Accra. She currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

Profile summary

Full name Chioma Avril Rowland Nickname Chef Chi Gender Female Date of birth 1 April 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in centimetres 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband David Adedeji Adeleke aka Davido Children 3 University Babcock University Profession Chef, model, social media personality Instagram @thechefchi Twitter @thecheffchi

Davido's wife's biography

The Nigerian model hails from Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria. What is Chioma Adeleke's age? She is 28 years old as of 2023. She was born on 1 April 1995. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Her father is a famous businessman in Nigeria. The chef was raised alongside her two sisters, Jennifer and Ifunanya. Jennifer is a fashion designer. Chioma graduated with a degree in Economics from Babcock University.

What does Chioma Rowland do for a living?

Davido's wife is a chef, social media influencer, and model. She shares her modelling shots on her Instagram page, boasting 378 thousand followers at the time of writing. She has worked for brands such as Crepaway, Payporte, Gino and Royal Hair Ltd. She also shares food recipes on her Instagram page.

She created her self-titled YouTube channel on 22 April 2021, where she mainly uploads food recipe videos. The channel currently has over 21 thousand subscribers. Chioma is also active on TikTok, with over 39 thousand followers. She is on Twitter with over 161 followers.

How did Davido and Chioma meet?

The couple met while studying at Babcock University through a friend. They began dating in 2015 but made it public in 2018 when Chioma was featured in Davido's song Assurance.

In 2018, rumours spread that Chioma had dropped out of school due to her relationship with Davido. The chef refuted the claim, saying one should not say something they are unsure of.

In September 2019, the Nigerian singer proposed to her in London, England. They had planned a wedding in 2020 but didn't make it due to Covid-19. They later held their traditional wedding in November 2022, attended by friends and family members. Davido confirmed being married in March 2023 during an interview with Kiekie.

On 20 October 2019, their first child, David Adedeji Adeleke Jr., was born. However, he passed away a few days after his third birthday. He drowned in a swimming pool at their home in Banana Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

The couple welcomed their twins, a boy and a girl, a year after their son's death. The video clip of them making their way out of the hospital went viral in October 2023. Davido has three other children from three different baby mamas: two daughters and a son.

Fast facts about Davido's wife

Who is Davido's wife? She is called Chioma Rowland, a Nigerian chef, social media sensation, and model. How old is Davido's wife? She is 28 years old as of 2023. When is Chioma Adeleke's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 1 April. Where is Chioma Rowland from? She was born in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria. How many children does Chioma Rowland have? She is a mother of three kids: twins, a boy and a girl, and her late son, David Adedeji Adeleke Jr. When did Chioma Rowland get married? They tied the knot in November 2022. Where does Chioma Rowland live now? She resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

Davido's wife, Chioma Rowland, is a chef and model from Nigeria. She gained massive recognition following her romantic relationship with the Nigerian singer. She lives with her husband and their twins in Lagos, Nigeria.

