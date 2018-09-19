Coconut oil for skin whitening: does it work and how to use it

Probably, most women, especially, young ladies want to have flawless and white skin. The truth is that using cosmetics heavily loaded with chemicals can be harmful and might cause many side effects. Applying some natural skin whiteners like coconut oil that has many wonderful properties can be a great solution for ladies who want to have lighter skin. Continue reading to know the benefits and possible side effects of using coconut oil for skin whitening.

It is important to know that unnatural darkening of the skin can be caused by such factors as long exposure to sun rays, environmental pollutants, hormonal imbalances, dry skin, excessive usage of cosmetics, eating harmful food, unhealthy lifestyle, etc. So, only using natural ingredients is able to save your skin, make it more healthy and lighter.

Is coconut oil good for skin whitening?

Coconut oil is one of the most effective natural ingredients that is used for skin moisturizing, hair care but how can you use it for skin whitening? Let’s begin with the benefits of this incredible ingredient and its effects on the skin.

As mentioned above, you can use coconut oil for skin lightening as well as for multiple purposes. When talking about skin whitening, coconut oil can do wonders for improving overall skin tone and making your skin look lighter. Keep in mind that similar to many natural oils, the effect of using coconut oil is not immediate. The process will take some time, at least, one month, so you need to get patient.

If you are asking, does coconut oil lighten the skin, the answer is yes, it does. It works as a natural sunscreen because of its beauty protection benefits. You can just try to apply it on your skin and head out in the sun, it will help protect your skin naturally. So when you come back home and look in the mirror, your skin appears light and soft. Coconut oil also works perfectly as a skin moisturizer at the night time.

Owing to the antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and moisturizing properties of coconut oil, it does wonders in conditioning the skin, giving it a light glow. It means that coconut oil is able to keep under control various skin infections and prevent the occurrence of skin blemishes including acne that appear as a consequence of such infections.

Whatever is the reason, you need to whiten the skin tone, for example, getting rid of dark spots on your face, inner thigh or on your armpits, body-wide skin whitening, coconut oil can really do wonders for your skin, causing no negative side effects to your skin and health.

The effects of coconut oil on skin

Here are some other effects of coconut oil and how it benefits your beauty:

Fades varicose veins

Moisturizes peeling cuticles

Softens rough patches

Acts as a natural sunscreen

When talking about the benefits of coconut oil for skin, it acts not only as a brightening and overall complexion but a hyperpigmentation spot treatment.

The possible side effects of using coconut oil for skin whitening

It is important to remember that coconut oil has a high comedogenic rating, that’s why it can clog your pores and contribute to future breakouts. If you use coconut oil for the first time, it is recommended to massage a small amount on the jawline and leave it on overnight for one night. If your skin is fine after 2-3 days, then you free to use coconut oil.

One more thing to take into account! Make sure that you are using 100% pure coconut oil for skin lightening, with no additives or preservatives, cold-pressed, unrefined, raw and certified organic coconut oil, especially, when you apply it on your face. The thing is that some preservatives, additives, pesticides, and low-quality ingredients can irritate the face skin.

To get a quick and more effective result, you might need to use additional lighteners such as lemon juice. However, be careful when using lemon juice on the face skin as it can be too strong, harsh and irritating for sensitive skin.

How to use coconut oil for skin whitening

Organic coconut oil can be added to bathing water for general skin whitening. Here are the best skin whitening coconut oil recipes and the most popular methods to use this wonderful product.

Use coconut oil alone

Coconut oil alone can work well for brightening up your skin. Here are steps to be followed:

Take some organic, cold-pressed coconut oil into your hands, warm it up a little.

Put it on the cleaned skin with the uneven tone areas. It is better to do this routine before going to bed.

Massage it for a few minutes so that skin could absorb the coconut oil.

Leave it on for overnight. In the morning, remove the rest of the oil from the face by rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat the same process for 30 days until you got even and lightened skin tone.

Use coconut oil with lemon juice

This recipe is highly effective for whitening dark spots. Similar to coconut oil, fresh lemon juice works effectively to lighten the dark spots. The face gains a lot from this recipe but you need to be careful as the mixture can irritate the sensitive skin. It is not recommended to apply on a dry skin.

Take one tablespoon of fresh lemon juice and two tablespoons of organic coconut oil. Mix the ingredients and apply the mix to the darkened areas. Be sure to clean the skin beforehand.

Take a cotton ball and gently rub the mixture and then leave it to sit for 10-15 minutes.

After, rinse it off with warm water.

Continue applying the lemon and coconut oil mixture regularly, two times a week until your skin gets lighter.

Use coconut oil with lemon and flour

To make a mask dense, add flour to coconut oil.

Mix equal quantities of fresh lemon juice and coconut oil, for example, one tablespoon of each along with one teaspoon of flour to make a paste.

Apply it as a mask on dark and uneven skin tone areas for 10 – 15 minutes

Rinse the mixture off with lukewarm water.

Use coconut oil with lemon and honey

Honey works as a natural scrub, it also softens the face skin. Be sure you use raw organic honey free from any additives.

Mix one tablespoon of coconut oil, two teaspoons of raw honey and a half of teaspoon of fresh lemon juice.

Apply the mixture as a thick coat on the cleaned skin on the areas where you have uneven skin tone and leave it for 12-15 minutes.

Wash the applied mask off with cool water. Dry the skin and repeat when needed.

Use organic coconut oil and sandalwood or grapeseed oil

This recipe is especially effective for sections of the skin that are highly sensitive, for example, to whiten your skin under the eyes. Getting rid of dark spots under your eyes might require the use of the subtle whitening agents.

Take a tablespoon of sandalwood or grapeseed oil and one tablespoon of organic coconut oil. Blend the ingredient. You can take more or less of each oil depending on the needed quantity of oil.

Wash the face, apply the mixture using your hand and let it on for 10-15 minutes.

Leave it to dry for a few minutes.

Finally, wash off with lukewarm water once dry.

Use coconut oil with turmeric

Turmeric has a powerful compound called curcumin that can regulate the production of melanin! It provides you with an even skin tone complexion while coconut oil moisturizes the dry and damaged skin with dark areas. This combination penetrates deep into the skin layers and brightens the skin up from the inside.

Add 1/4 teaspoon of turmeric powder, one teaspoon of raw honey, one tablespoon of coconut oil and two tablespoons of flour.

Blend all these ingredients to make a dense paste.

Apply the mask all over the face as much as it takes and let it sit for 15-20 minutes.

Wipe it off with warm wet cloth, wash the rest of the mask off with cold water to close the opened skin pores.

Regularly use the turmeric-coconut oil face packs to get rid of the darkened, discolored skin.

Another method to prepare this paste:

Alternatively, mix 1 tablespoon of turmeric powder with the sufficient amount of coconut oil to make a dense paste.

Apply the paste on the darkened and uneven skin tone areas of your face.

Leave it for 5-10 minutes overnight. In the morning, wash the mask off with the warm water.

Additionally, add 1/2 mashed banana and 1 tablespoon of turmeric to 1 tablespoon of coconut oil. Blend all the ingredients and apply this on the cleaned face. Rinse it off with cool water after waiting for 10-15 minutes.

Use coconut oil with baking soda

Baking soda works as an exfoliator. It removes from the skin the cellular damage and prevents the clogged pores. Coconut oil helps to prevent the irritation caused by exfoliator. Add some lemon juice to treat irregular pigmentation, fine lines, and enlarged pores. Tea tree oil can clear the skin infections. This combination is very helpful not only in lightening the uneven and dark skin but in deep cleaning.

Blend 1 tablespoon of baking soda, 1/2 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice, 3-4 drops of tea tree oil and 1/8 tablespoon of coconut oil.

Stir well to make a dense paste and apply the mask on the dark discolored face skin areas and let it sit for 2-4 minutes.

Then, scrub the paste applied on dark areas with the clean fingers.

Rinse it thoroughly with warm water and let the skin dry.

Repeat the process once or twice a week till you achieve whiter skin tone.

The best time to apply coconut oil masks

If you wanted to know how to lighten skin naturally, now, you know the answer but you might also be wondering what is the best time to apply coconut oil for skin lightening? When applying the coconut oil masks on the dark spots, stay at home as it does not take a lot of time. While the coconut oil alone can be applied overnight, when used with other ingredients, it should be removed after 5-20 minutes.

It is not recommended to apply the mask when outside because of dust and dirt or on the dirty skin as it will clog your pores.

Preferably, apply coconut oil at night time to gain more benefits from skin whitening. When using sunscreen, add some coconut oil. You can also use it as a perfect night cream to get whiter skin tone.

Precautions

Even coconut water and coconut milk are able to brighten up your skin tone. Be sure you are not allergic to coconut oil. Although this product suits everyone, it’s better to check it on the wrist to know whether you are allergic or not so that you could continue using it regularly.

Coconut oil is a product rich in nutritious ingredients. It can be used for various purposes including face skin whitening. To get a quicker result, you can use it with other natural products like lemon juice, baking soda, turmeric, and other.

The useful properties of this exotic nut can hardly be overestimated because coconut is used both for medicinal purposes and to maintain beauty.

