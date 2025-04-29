Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 4 years of experience covering football and global sports.

London, United Kingdom - Akin Alabi, the incumbent lawmaker representing Egbeda federal constituency of Oyo state, has blamed Arsenal's loss to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on the absence of Thomas Partey.

Legit.ng reports that Arsenal were beaten by PSG in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-final on Tuesday night, April 29.

No Thomas Partey for Arsenal against PSG. Photo credit: @JMunyaneza

Source: Twitter

Ousmane Dembele got the game’s only goal in the fourth minute, finishing well past David Raya.

Arsenal thought they had equalised immediately after half-time when Mikel Merino headed in from Declan Rice’s wide free kick. But the Spaniard was offside and the goal was disallowed after a lengthy video assistant referee (VAR) review.

There were further chances at both ends with Gianluigi Donnarumma making a vital save from Leandro Trossard before Goncalo Ramos rattled the crossbar at the other end, but it finished 1-0 to PSG.

The two teams will meet again next Wednesday, April 30, for the second leg at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

Commenting on the game, Alabi, a staunch Manchester United fan, wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account:

"I think we can blame the total collapse of Arsenal in this game of Partey’s absence."

Legit.ng reports that Partey, who was immense in the comprehensive last-eight elimination of Real Madrid, would have been important no matter the opposition in the last four, but the Ghanaian did not feature at the Emirates on Tuesday, April 29, due to an accumulation of yellow cards in the tournament.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng