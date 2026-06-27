Several celebrities bid the world farewell in the last two months, leaving their families, friends, and fans in deep mourning

While some were fortunate to live long and fulfilling lives before passing away at an advanced age, others died in their prime, making their loss even more heartbreaking

In this article, Legit.ng highlights the celebrities who have died within the last two months

The last two months have been filled with sorrow and anguish in the entertainment industry as a handful of people were laid to rest after their unfortunate passing.

Many of them died in their prime after battling ailments or met with a ghastly accident that eventually claimed their lives; others were hale and hearty before their passing.

Patrick Okoye, Solomon Akiyesi, Alex Ekubo, nine other celebrities who died recently. Photo credit@alexxekubo/@ptookoyeofficial/@solomonakiyesi

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng presents the celebrities who have passed away in the last two months.

1. Alexx Ekubo's untimely passing at 40

One of Nollywood's finest actors, Alexx Ekubo, died in May 2026, a loss that shook the entertainment industry and plunged many into mourning.

His death came as a shock to many, as few knew he had been battling advanced metastatic kidney cancer since 2024. The actor reportedly kept his illness private, even from his colleagues and close friends.

Although Ekubo had been absent from social media for about a year before his passing, many fans wondered what had happened to him. When one of his videos surfaced online, he appeared noticeably pale, prompting fans to express concern and offer prayers for his recovery.

However, on May 11, 2026, the curtain was drawn on his life as he passed away due to complications from the illness.

The actor was buried amid sorrow and grief. A Service of Songs was held in his honour in Lagos State, while his funeral rites took place in Arochukwu, Abia State. A wake was held on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, before he was laid to rest on Thursday, June 18, 2026, in Arochukwu.

2. Kola Oyewo's passing at 80

Kola Oyewo, and 10 other celebrities who died recently. Photo credit@kolaoyewo

Source: Instagram

Veteran actor and retired lecturer, Chief Dr Kola Oyewo, passed away on June 12, 2026, after a brief illness. The veteran actor had reportedly battled an enlarged prostate for some time.

The sad news of his death was first announced by actor Kunle Afod, who had been a regular visitor to the Oyewo family, often checking on the veteran's well-being and bringing him gifts.

Oyewo's son also paid tribute to his father in a heartfelt Facebook post, celebrating his remarkable talent, character, and legacy.

3. Okiki Adeshina's passing in a ghastly accident

Comic actor Okiki Adeshina, known for his roles in Yoruba movies, also bid the world farewell on May 31, 2026, after losing his life in a ghastly road accident while travelling.

The versatile actor, described by colleagues as kind-hearted and humble, had attended a movie premiere just days before his tragic death.

Fans who saw him in Ibadan recounted their last moments with him, and reports indicated that the fatal accident occurred barely 10 minutes after his bus departed. It was also reported that the bus collided with a vehicle parked by the roadside. Videos from the accident scene later surfaced online as fans and colleagues mourned his untimely passing.

4. Fuji veteran Azeez Oladeji's death at 81

Love Azeez, 10 other celebrities who died recently. Photo credit@loveazeez

Source: Instagram

Veteran Fuji maestro Alhaji Abdul Azeez Oladeji, popularly known as Love Azeez, passed away at his residence after a brief illness. He was buried according to Islamic rites in Ojodu Berger.

He was one of the oldest surviving Fuji musicians and a custodian of the genre who helped popularise Fuji music among grassroots audiences in Yorubaland.

The late singer served as President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) in 1989 and later chaired the Copyright Society of Nigeria, where he contributed significantly to the growth of Nigeria's music industry.

5. Urhobo musician Johnson Adjan dies at 82

Johnson Ositejivwore Oyiborode Adjan, popularly known as Professor Johnson Adjan and Ogburine (Song Warrior), died on June 12, 2026, at the age of 82.

The highly philosophical singer from Delta State was a custodian of Urhobo culture and worldview. Through his music, he taught values, history, and wisdom, leaving a lasting legacy for generations.

He battled a stroke for a while before his passing.

6. Talay Riley dies after a stabbing attack

Talay Riley, 10 other celebrities who died recently. Photo credit@talayriley

Source: Instagram

British singer Mark Olabanji A. Olayinka A. Orabiyi, better known as Talay Riley, died after he was stabbed in East London at the age of 35.

The incident occurred at about 9 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2026, on Pankhurst Avenue in Silvertown.

7. Michael Ndika's passing at 44

The Nigerian music industry was also thrown into mourning in May 2026 following the death of artist manager and music executive Michael Ndika.

His passing at the age of 44 came as a devastating blow to the industry and to his wife, singer Niniola Apata. Many people were unaware that the couple had been married for 13 years.

Ndika was buried on June 5 amid tears and grief as his wife continued to mourn his loss. The singer did not disclose the cause of her husband's death.

8. Fesogboye Oyewole's unfortunate passing

The Yoruba movie industry was also thrown into mourning in May 2026 following the death of veteran actor Fesogboye Oyewole, popularly known as Uncle Feso.

The news of his passing was first announced by TAMPAN President Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin, before the actor's family later released an official statement.

9. Patrick Okoye's demise at 64

Patrick Okoye, 10 other celebrities who died recently. Photo credit@patookoyeofficial

Source: Instagram

Nollywood actor Patrick Okoye also passed away in May 2026. The talented actor was widely known for portraying elderly men and kings in several films.

Beyond acting, Okoye was a lecturer in the Department of Theatre Arts and Film Studies at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State.

10. Monica Oma Owunaka's passing at 30

TikToker and content creator Monica Oma Owunaka, popularly known as Monique Pearls, passed away in May 2026, leaving her online community in deep mourning.

Monique endeared herself to many through her heartfelt and authentic content centred on motherhood, family life, and her caregiving relationship with a young girl named Precious, whom she had brought from the village to live with her.

Following her passing, fans and followers paid glowing tributes in honour of her life and legacy.

11. Solomon Akiyesi dies in his sleep

Solomon Akiyesi,10 other celebrities who died recently. Photo credit@solomonakiyesi

Source: Instagram

Nollywood actor Solomon Akiyesi died in his sleep, according to an announcement made by his colleague, Celestina Dovigalle, who paid tribute to him.

Before his death, the actor had reportedly complained of chest pain and sought medical attention. However, he died in his sleep and was found unresponsive when his wife attempted to wake him at about 4 a.m. the following morning.

Rotimi Raju slums in bathroom

Legit.ng had reported that movie director Rotimi Raji passed away after he slumped in his bathroom at home.

Raji was living alone when the unfortunate incident happened, but his remains were discovered by a neighbour who was worried when they didn't see him for days.

The deceased was later taken to the mortuary as family members and fans online mourned his untimely demise.

Source: Legit.ng