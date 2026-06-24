Kehinde Adegbodu has shared a video addressing public concerns about his life and health

In the video, the singer, who lost his twin brother a few months ago, explained what he has been going through

Many people were touched by the recording and offered prayers for his recovery and the well-being of his family, while also wishing him the very best

Gospel singer Kehinde Adegbodu has released a video addressing concerns about his health and the fresh challenges his family has faced months after the loss of his twin brother.

The singer lost his twin brother, Taiwo, whose burial took place a few weeks after his passing. Videos from the funeral ceremony later surfaced online.

Kehinde Adegbodu speaks about rumour trailing his health. Photo credit@adegbodutwins

Source: Instagram

In the recent video making the rounds on social media, the music star appeared noticeably slimmer and had visible burns on his lips and one of his hands, prompting concern among fans.

Addressing the situation, Adegbodu explained that there was a fire incident at his home, but he chose not to share details of it on social media.

According to him, the incident was minor and affected only his lips and hand, both of which have since healed.

Kehinde Adegbodu speaks on his health

The gospel singer also explained that his weight loss was intentional and not the result of any illness.

He noted that after the death of his twin brother, many people, including friends living abroad, advised him to pay closer attention to his health and reduce his protruding stomach.

Kehinde Adegbodu makes request from fans about his halth. Photo credit@adegbodutwins

Source: Instagram

Adegbodu said he took the advice seriously and has since been working on improving his health. He maintained that he is medically fit and in good condition.

He added that he can now comfortably wear some of the clothes he had previously abandoned because of his weight.

The singer also dismissed claims that alcohol consumption was responsible for his current appearance, insisting that such reports were false.

In his words:

"To everyone worried about me, I am very okay and medically fit. I had a minor fire accident in the house, but I decided not to post it on social media. It affected my left hand and some parts of my face, including my lips.

"It was not a spiritual attack. Everyone has one or two things they are battling with medically and spiritually. Just remember me in your prayers.

"To those saying my alcohol consumption is too much, alcohol didn't cause the fire. I lost some weight because of my health. When Taiwo passed away, people called me and said my stomach was too big and that I should work on it. I am not sick."

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Kehinde Adegbodu

Here are comments below:

@damilolakemi wrote:

"God Be with you Sir. Nothing must do this man God pls."

@houseofdivadeo reacted:

"Oluwaseun, so soft spoken, may the Lord continue to be with you."

@beachwear.ng commented:

"May God be with him."

@pricelesspreshy said:

"God pls protect this man. I just hope he's not be affected by his other half's demise."

@aduks28 shared:

"ThankGod ure fine ,keep working on ur weightloss .God is with u."

@skindunero55 reacted:

"Baba something dey do u see ur look see ur face see the way u are talking so something is doing u jare."

Kehinde Adegbodu resumes work after losing his brother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Kehinde Adegbodu had shared a video of his return to work after losing his twin brother a few months ago.

The gospel singer was thrown into mourning following the loss of his brother, who was laid to rest a few days after his demise.

His decision to resume work has generated mixed reactions among fans, who shared their views on the band.

Source: Legit.ng