TikTok content creator Immunizer has been released on bail following his arraignment for allegedly cyberbullying Mohbad's widow

The social media influencer said he was granted bail in court, but remained in custody after mistakes during the bail process delayed his release

His video sparked reactions online as many Nigerians shared different opinions about his freedom and the legal battle ahead

TikTok content creator Oladimeji Hammed, popularly known as Immunizer, has regained his freedom after being granted bail.

The TikToker was arraigned on a six-count charge for allegedly cyberbullying Omowunmi Aloba, the widow of late Afrobeats singer Mohbad.

The charges included cyberstalking, cyberbullying, and publishing harmful and provocative content, which he pleaded not guilty to.

Immunizer speaks out after release from Kirikiri over Mohbad widow case. Photo: iammohbad/immunizer

Source: Instagram

In a video circulating on social media, Immunizer confirmed that he had been released.

The influencer explained that he recorded the message using a friend’s phone because police had seized his own device as evidence.

“So I just got out of prison tonight, Kirikiri, Lagos, and I am making this video from my guy’s phone because my phone was taken away from me by the police at the station. They marked it as an exhibit.”

The content creator recounted honouring a police invitation on June 22 after a petition was filed against him by a prominent figure linked to the Mohbad case.

He said he was interrogated, detained, and then taken to court, where bail was granted immediately.

“As you all know, I honoured the police invitation on the 22nd of June, which was Monday. I got there, and they showed me a petition that a prominent name in the Mohbad case I talked about filed. As I saw the petition, I laughed. They interrogated me and detained me because they said they were taking me to court. They took me to court, the judge sat, and I was granted bail immediately.”

However, Immunizer explained that mistakes made during the bail process led to his remand at Kirikiri Correctional Centre until the paperwork was perfected.

“But the person who was supposed to handle my bail got greedy, made some mistakes, and on Tuesday, I was remanded at Kirikiri prison. Wednesday, I was supposed to come out but then today, my bail was perfected, and I am out.”

He promised to share more details after he is well rested.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Immunizer's release

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Social media users shared varied opinions regarding the content creator's ordeal and his ongoing legal battle.

@bimbolbalogun:

“Dey explain.....you go explain taya!!!!😮”

@i_am__arikeade:

“You are not free yet , you will be attending court case 😂”

@eliteswears:

“Just make sure you have evidence to everything you say.. that’s the secret”

@anthony_ihuoma1:

“If she was to be your sister how will you feel?”

@iam_bondfamily:

“Life can be so funny! When a husband dies and people are seeking justice, who should be the first person to stand up and demand that justice be served? ⚖️”

@omodolapo_:

“Hope your lawyer told you, the case has just started. You ain’t free yet, sha keep your evidence well make he no loss ooo 🤣🤣”

TikTok influencer Immunizer granted bail in cyberbullying case involving Mohbad’s wife. Photo: iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Court sets date for fresh probe on Mohbad's case

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja set September 29 for judgment in a suit seeking a fresh investigation into Mohbad’s death.

Justice James Omotosho fixed the date after hearing arguments from the counsel representing the Break the Silence Foundation.

The organisation approached the court to compel the Nigeria Police Force to reopen investigations, arguing that previous efforts did not adequately address critical issues.

Source: Legit.ng