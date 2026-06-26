Police operatives have rescued eight kidnapped victims from armed men in Ogbadigbo LGA in Benue State

Three suspected bandits were also killed during a police operation in Ukum LGA

Ten suspects arrested for various crimes, including human traff1cking and armed robbery

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Benue State - Operatives of the Benue State Police Command have killed three suspected bandits in Ukum Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Cletus Nwadiogbu, said eight kidnapped victims were rescued in the Orokam community of Ogbadigbo Local Government Area

Nwadiogbu said that the police arrested 10 suspects linked to human traff1cking, armed robbery, defiling, gun-running, cultism and other crimes across the state in recent weeks.

As reported by Daily Trust, Nwadiogbu made this known on Friday, June 26, 2026, during a press briefing at the Command Headquarters in Makurdi.

He said the eight kidnapped victims were rescued following a distress call on May 25 that armed men had abducted commuters around Adupi in Orokam, Ogbadibo LGA.

According to Nwadiogbu, a combined team of tactical police operatives, Mobile Police personnel, and local vigilantes engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel.

He added that the three suspected bandits were killed during a gun battle with security operatives along Vaase-Chito Road in Gbeji, Ukum LGA.

The Police spokesperson said an AK-47 rifle, 21 rounds of live ammunition and a motorcycle were recovered during the operation.

The police commissioner said the combined security operatives forced the bandits to abandon their captives and flee into nearby bushes.

He said the police rescued the kidnapped victims unhurt without paying any ransom to the kidnappers.

The CP said the police recovered a locally fabricated gun and a military camouflage abandoned by the fleeing suspects.

Police kill notorious kidnap kingpin, rescue victim

Recall that police killed a suspected kidnapping gang leader during an operation in the Bagudo local government area in Kebbi State.

Operatives rescue the abducted resident and arrest another suspect linked to the kidnapping.

Investigation revealed a gang of eight members, with firearms recovered at the scene.

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Police kill 2 kidnappers, rescue victim

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that police rescued an abducted victim and killed two suspects during an anti-kidnapping operation in Ogun State.

The gun battle led to the recovery of a firearm, cash, and other items allegedly linked to criminals.

Police have also continued investigations as fleeing gang members remain targeted after the operation.

Source: Legit.ng