Vibrant Nigerian actor, Alexx Ekubo, has sadly passed away at the age of 40

Confirmed sources revealed the time and date of his death, alongside what led to it

Legit.ng recalls that Alexx’s absence from social media had long worried his fans

Famous Nigerian actor, Alexx Ekubo, has reportedly passed away.

A Nollywood source who preferred not to be named revealed that the actor was rushed to the hospital on Monday before the tragic news of his death surfaced, Daily Post reports.

Tosin Silverdam shares emotional details after reports about Alexx Ekubo emerge. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

The source revealed that the actor had been battling kidney cancer

The actor reportedly died on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 afternoon after spending hours on medical life support.

Alexx was rumoured to be suffering from serious health issues in May 2025 after months of going quiet on social media.

Tosin Silverdam speaks on Alexx's death

Popular social media blogger Tosin Silverdam also shared the heartbreaking update, recounting how he received the news early this morning. In his words:

“Popular Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, is dead. Jesus Christ of Nazareth. I got the news this morning, some hours ago. Someone texted me and asked me, did you hear about Alex Ekubo that he's dead? I said, no, I didn't hear anything. It's not possible. I don't believe it. I waited, I tried to reach out to some people. Sadly, it is true.”

Silverdam further noted that Ekubo had been off social media for some time, with rumours circulating about his health.

He claimed the actor had allegedly been battling cancer before his passing in the early hours of the day.

The blogger expressed deep sorrow, describing Ekubo as a “fine man” and “very talented actor".

Watch him speak below:

Fans mourn Alexx Ekubo

Tributes have started pouring in from fans and colleagues.

Legt.ng compiled the reactions below:

justfredrick__ said:

"This is the saddest news I’ve heard 😢😢."

thenumsybrand said:

"To think a lot of people were worried about him and have been asking of his whereabouts 😢😢. The silent battle and fear hmmmm. Rest in peace Alex. Such a fine gentleman."

kachimoni said:

"Tort he was ft in some movies I was thinking he wanted to be off media not knowing his sick Chaii Chaii💔."

cutemabel said:

"Life….why are we even here if we’re just gonna work work and die 😢😢😢😢."

barbie_tee2 said:

"Shocker!!!😮 big loss men😞rest well Alex🙏 this is super 😔 younger man o 😢."

veevogee said:

"Alex, Weve all been waiting for you to come back on social media. Pls don’t do this 😢😢😢."

chibosky101 said:

"Same cancer wey blessing ceo dey use lie come kpai this man 😢😢 this life self 😢."

Heartbreaking tributes pour in for Alexx Ekubo Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Charles Granville is dead

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian movie industry mourned the tragic demise of Charles Granville, a veteran filmmaker.

According to a public statement published on Facebook by the deceased's friend, Umanu Elijah, Charles died after years of battling a protracted illness.

Charles Granville died on Thursday, September 22, 2023, but news of his tragic passing was made public on Saturday, 23.

Source: Legit.ng