A video showing part of the late Yoruba movie actor Adeshina Okiki’s final moments has surfaced online following his death

The movie industry has been thrown into mourning again after news of his passing was announced

People who saw him a few days before the incident have shared what they noticed about him, as they prayed for the repose of his soul

More details about the late Yoruba movie actor Adeshina Okiki have surfaced online following his unfortunate demise.

The movie industry was once again thrown into mourning after news of his passing spread on social media.

Reactions as Adeshina Okiki’s accident scene surfaces following his demise. Photo credit@okikiadeshina

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds online, footage of the accident scene that claimed the life of the movie star is trending.

In the recording, the actor was reportedly traveling to an undisclosed location when he was involved in a fatal accident.

He was said to have been travelling in a white bus with two blue stripes in the middle.

Akin Olaiya mourns Adeshina Okiki

In the post, the front of the bus was badly damaged beyond repair, while the impact on the vehicle suggested that survival would have been unlikely for anyone inside.

The engine of the bus was also destroyed beyond repair as Akin Olaiya, a colleague of the late actor who shared the post, mourned him.

Adeshina Okiki’s fans continue to mourn after demise. Photo credit@okikiadeshina

Source: Instagram

He expressed sadness over the loss of another colleague in the industry and prayed for the repose of his soul.

Recall that a few days ago, a video of the burial of another film star, Solomon Akiyesi, surfaced online.

The actor had passed away in his sleep after previously complaining of chest pain and visiting the hospital for treatment.

Fans react to Adeshina Okiki’s accident scene

Reacting, those who saw the actor a few days before his death shared their experiences of meeting him.

According to one of them, he saw the actor in a bus and waved at him, and they exchanged pleasantries, not knowing it would be their last interaction.

Others lamented that Okiki was just beginning to gain recognition and reap the fruits of his labour before the unfortunate incident occurred.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Adeshina Okiki's accident scene

Here are comments below:

@iamkingbambulu wrote:

"Omoo na when dey start paying this man e con die."

@esther_obe1 commented:

"Na wa ooo, I saw him on Friday at airport junction."

@oladimejirapp stated:

"This man is effortlessly funny."

@olabodeafolakemi112 reacted:

"Mr Okiki is very nice man he doesn't deserve to die like this."

@samolado wrote:

"You will open IG and na so so bad news everywhere. What a country. RIP."

@abiolashakeerat said:

"Subhanallah, I saw this ma. At our junction inside airport on Friday, I waved at him and he immediately responded back. I told my sister that, man yi ti fine gan ni oooo Alhamdulillah. And i love the way he looks."

Rotimi Raju slums in bathroom

Legit.ng had reported that movie director Rotimi Raji passed away after he slumped in his bathroom at home.

Raji was living alone when the unfortunate incident happened, but his remains were discovered by a neighbour who was worried when they didn't see him for days.

Source: Legit.ng