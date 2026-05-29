Late Nollywood actor Patrick Okoye’s last social media post has left fans deeply emotional

As news of his sudden passing continues to stir heartfelt reactions, his last post caught fans’ attention

Patrick wasn’t always active online, but when he did, he shared glimpses of his personal life

Late Nollywood actor Patrick Okoye's last social media post has left fans emotional, as news of his sudden death continues to draw reactions.

Patrick was intermittently active on Instagram, with almost 600 followers, where he shared personal pictures and videos.

Late Patrick Okoye’s final message leaves social media users emotional. Credit: @patrickokoye

Source: Instagram

His last update, shared weeks ago, showed the actor celebrating his birthday, not knowing it would be his final celebration on earth.

In his celebratory post:

“Thank God for the gift of life. Happy birthday to me.”

See his post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo’s last social media post has left fans emotional, as news of his sudden death continues to draw reactions.

The vibrant actor used to be active on social media, where he interacted with fans and followers about events going on in life and family.

Alexx had over 4 million followers, and they all loved him for his lively personality and how engaging he was with his content.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the movie star suddenly disappeared from social media, without letting the world know he was secretly battling cancer.

Ekubo left social media on December 28, 2024, and the last post he made was one where he described a masquerade.

In that post, Alexx passionately described the masquerade from his hometown of Arochukwu, Abia State, known as Nkita Oku (Hot Dog).

He gave a theatrical narration of how the masquerade entertained spectators and tested the courage of men in his village. He also captured the interior of his parked car in the video.

Alexx animatedly demonstrated the movements, the bells, and the poise of Nkita Oku, likening its bounce to that of the renowned boxer Mike Tyson.

Emotional tributes follow late Patrick Okoye’s last social media update. Credit: @patrickokoye

Source: Instagram

Patrick Okoye’s post trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

real_osas said:

"What's the meaning of this, please?"

excelokafor said:

"Ehhhhhhh Jesus Christ what is this is this man dead?"

emma_nesty said:

"RIP Ikuku ndị Theatre 🎭."

officialestherogbu said:

"Sir pat oh am short of words."

marioemmanuel4real

"REST IN PEACE LEGEND."

jetonam said:

"This is not true."

eriatamonday41 said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

real_blessingdan said:

"😭😭😭😭Chai Mr pat RIP,death why,my most beloved lecturer."

Unknown details about Alexx Ekubo's marital status

Legit.ng earlier reported the alleged secret marriage of Alexx Ekubo after he died. Grace Makun, the wife of popular fashion designer Yomi Casual, and a close friend of Alexx Ekubo, shared an unexpected revelation about the late actor.

In her post mourning his sudden death, she disclosed that the actor had been married, as details surprised many.

Source: Legit.ng