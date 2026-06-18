Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo has been laid to rest as family and friends gathered to show their last respect

Recall that the beloved actor passed away on May 11, 2026, at the age of 40, following a battle with metastatic kidney cancer

Recent videos from his burial ceremony saw the final moment he was lowered into the earth and what his widow did

It was an emotional day in Arochukwu, Abia State, as popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo was finally laid to rest amid tears and heartfelt tributes from family, friends, colleagues, and fans.

The burial took place today, June 18, 2026, at his family compound after a funeral service held at Mary Slessor School Field, Amanagwu Village.

Final goodbye as Alexx Ekubo is buried six feet deep. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

The event drew a large crowd of loved ones and well-wishers who gathered to pay their last respects to the beloved actor.

Several celebrities from the Nigerian entertainment industry were present, including Nancy Isime, Ini Edo, Omoni Oboli, Pretty Mike, Sosoberekon, Funnybone, Angela Okorie, Nons Miraj, Venita Akpofure, Tope Olowoniyan, IK Ogbonna, Mike Godson, AY Makun, and Yomi Casual.

Emotional scenes unfolded as mourners struggled to hold back tears.

A striking video captured the moment Alexx Ekubo’s remains were lowered six feet underground, while another showed his widow, Anwuli Amakom, pouring sand into his grave in a final act of respect, a gesture that triggered emotional reactions online.

See the video of his wife pouring sand below:

More videos here:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alexx Ekubo’s younger sister, Tressure Amarachukwu Ekubo, stirred emotions online after sharing a cryptic tribute during his burial rites.

His service of songs was held on June 10, followed by a wake-keep on June 17, while his burial takes place in his hometown in Arochukwu, Abia state, today, June 18, 2026.

His death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, leaving colleagues and fans in deep mourning.

Moment of silence as Alexx Ekubo’s remains buried. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

As friends and admirers gathered to celebrate his life, Tressure Ekubo posted a series of videos showing how her brother regularly checked in on her despite his busy schedule.

What caught the attention of many was her heartfelt caption, which ended with the words: “See you soon.”

In her emotional tribute, she wrote:

“Hi bobo…. It’s crazy to think that within the space of 9 months you sent these check-in videos to me, You’re no longer here. Yesterday was hard bobo. I was in so much disbelief and I kept searching for you within the crowd.

"But I know You’re here. I know you’ll always be here with me. You’d never abandon me. After it’s Mama and Bobo for life. I love you so much bobo. I’d give anything, including my own life to bring you back here. Who am I to question God. He likes to take back the ones he loves and he has taken you and I’m so glad you’re at paradise… continue to intercede for me bobo. My own guardian angel. I love you till the day I take my very last breath. See you soon IKUKU❤️ #alexxekuboliveson”

Her words have left fans both touched and concerned, with many interpreting the phrase “See you soon” as a sign of deep grief.

Netizens react as Alexx Ekubo is laid to rest

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

pray_with_mighty_royal_ said:

"Still waiting to see video of that masquerade he loves so much to display today 😢😢 or they didn’t invite them."

omzzlove said:

"This is so heart wrenching mehn."

people0fabiastate:

"The wife paid final respect by pouring sand."

kintoresourcesltd said:

"Please, when next we walk on ground let’s walk carefully, he’s too cute and soft for this pls💔😢😢😢😢😢😢😢."

nwa_afor_igbo said:

"Does this guy even know that all these people are going to leave him in Arochukwu and go back to Lagos?😢😢"

Late Alexx Ekubo's wife reportedly pregnant

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fresh rumours about Alexx Ekubo's widow, Anwuli Amakom, emerged online following a viral clip from his wake-keep in Arochukwu.

The convoy carrying the actor's remains stopped at the Eze Aro of Arochukwu's Palace, where a traditional ruler prayed for his lineage to continue.

The traditional ruler claimed they received news that the late actor's wife is pregnant, bringing hope and joy to many fans on social media.

Source: Legit.ng