CAF Releases New Statement With Update on Nigeria, Senegal, Morocco After Recent AFCON 2025 Verdict
- CAF has published a new statement on its website confirming the winner of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations
- The African football governing body recently stripped the Teranga Lions of Senegal of the title after Morocco’s appeal
- The Senegalese Football Federation has headed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports to protest the decision
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has updated its review of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after its recent decision on the winner.
Senegal won AFCON 2025 after defeating Morocco 1-0 thanks to Pape Gueye's strike, following the disruptions and resumption of the final on January 18, 2026.
CAF sanctioned Senegal and Morocco for the incidents during the final, but the North Africans appealed the decisions, while Senegal accepted.
Morocco’s appeal prompted CAF to reopen the case and granted the Atlas Lions a walkover 3-0 victory, thus stripping Senegal of the AFCON title.
The decision sparked massive reactions from African football fans, and the FSF confirmed that it has filed an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.
CAF updates AFCON review
CAF has updated the AFCON 2025 review section on its official website and declared Morocco as the winner, with Senegal dropping to runners-up, while Nigeria remains third.
However, an opening segment of the introductory statement still confirms Senegal as the champions and has yet to be updated or rewritten.
“Crowned champions after a controlled campaign, Senegal imposed their authority. Morocco, solid and consistent finalists, confirmed their competitive maturity,” the part of the statement reads.
Guinea denies AFCON 1976 rollback
CAF’s decision to strip Senegal of the title brought out a revisiting of the AFCON 1976 between Guinea and Morocco, during which the Atlas Lions walked out.
Reports circulated on social media that Guinea have requested from CAF to review the match, which gave Morocco its only title in light of recent developments.
George Weah breaks silence on CAF stripping Senegal of AFCON title, sends warning to African football body
FGF published a statement refuting these claims, confirming that it has not sent a letter to CAF or CAS and that facts about the match were misrepresented.
“The Guinean Football Federation (FGF) informs the national and international public that it has not initiated any proceedings with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) or with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in connection with the 1976 Africa Cup of Nations,” the statement reads.
“In recent days, information relayed on various media, including social networks, has wrongly suggested an alleged approach by Guinea to contest the result of the match between Syli National and Morocco during this competition.”
“The Guinean Football Federation wishes to clarify, in a spirit of responsibility and appeasement, that this information is inaccurate and has no official basis.”
Africans look forward to CAS ruling on Senegal’s appeal with keen interest, as it could shape the future of African football beyond the pitch.
Motsepe reacts after CAF stripped Senegal
Legit.ng previously reported that President Patrice Motsepe reacted after CAF stripped Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title after Morocco’s appeal.
The President explained that the first and second verdicts from the Disciplinary Board and Appeal Board showed the independence of the bodies.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has five years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com