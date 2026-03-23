CAF has published a new statement on its website confirming the winner of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The African football governing body recently stripped the Teranga Lions of Senegal of the title after Morocco’s appeal

The Senegalese Football Federation has headed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports to protest the decision

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has updated its review of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after its recent decision on the winner.

Senegal won AFCON 2025 after defeating Morocco 1-0 thanks to Pape Gueye's strike, following the disruptions and resumption of the final on January 18, 2026.

CAF updates website details to strip Senegal of AFCON 2025 title. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

CAF sanctioned Senegal and Morocco for the incidents during the final, but the North Africans appealed the decisions, while Senegal accepted.

Morocco’s appeal prompted CAF to reopen the case and granted the Atlas Lions a walkover 3-0 victory, thus stripping Senegal of the AFCON title.

The decision sparked massive reactions from African football fans, and the FSF confirmed that it has filed an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

CAF updates AFCON review

CAF has updated the AFCON 2025 review section on its official website and declared Morocco as the winner, with Senegal dropping to runners-up, while Nigeria remains third.

However, an opening segment of the introductory statement still confirms Senegal as the champions and has yet to be updated or rewritten.

“Crowned champions after a controlled campaign, Senegal imposed their authority. Morocco, solid and consistent finalists, confirmed their competitive maturity,” the part of the statement reads.

Guinea denies AFCON 1976 rollback

CAF’s decision to strip Senegal of the title brought out a revisiting of the AFCON 1976 between Guinea and Morocco, during which the Atlas Lions walked out.

Reports circulated on social media that Guinea have requested from CAF to review the match, which gave Morocco its only title in light of recent developments.

FGF published a statement refuting these claims, confirming that it has not sent a letter to CAF or CAS and that facts about the match were misrepresented.

Guinea denies rumours about AFCON 1976 against Morocco. Photo by Jalal Morchidi.

Source: Getty Images

“The Guinean Football Federation (FGF) informs the national and international public that it has not initiated any proceedings with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) or with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in connection with the 1976 Africa Cup of Nations,” the statement reads.

“In recent days, information relayed on various media, including social networks, has wrongly suggested an alleged approach by Guinea to contest the result of the match between Syli National and Morocco during this competition.”

“The Guinean Football Federation wishes to clarify, in a spirit of responsibility and appeasement, that this information is inaccurate and has no official basis.”

Africans look forward to CAS ruling on Senegal’s appeal with keen interest, as it could shape the future of African football beyond the pitch.

Motsepe reacts after CAF stripped Senegal

Legit.ng previously reported that President Patrice Motsepe reacted after CAF stripped Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title after Morocco’s appeal.

The President explained that the first and second verdicts from the Disciplinary Board and Appeal Board showed the independence of the bodies.

Source: Legit.ng