Seven Boko Haram and ISWAP commanders arrested returning from 2026 Hajj pilgrimage in Katsina

Arrests attributed to improved integration of Nigeria’s digital identity and border management systems

NIMC Act 2026 signed to strengthen identity verification and enhance security coordination

The Federal Government has announced the arrest of seven suspected commanders of Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) after they returned from the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage through the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina State.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed the development on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, shortly after President Bola Tinubu signed the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act 2026 into law.

Seven suspected Boko Haram and ISWAP commanders arrested at Katsina airport, FG confirms. Photo credit: @Oyemaobichibu

Source: Twitter

Tunji-Ojo said the suspects were intercepted by security operatives last Thursday and handed over to the Department of State Services (DSS) for further investigation.

“I’m happy to tell you that even last week, Thursday, seven of the known commanders of Boko Haram and ISWAP, at the point of coming back from Mecca, were arrested in Katsina at the airport and were handed over to the DSS,” the minister said.

The identities of the suspects, details of their travel arrangements and whether they were previously listed on security watchlists have not been disclosed.

Technology supports security operations

The minister attributed the arrests to improved integration of Nigeria’s digital identity and border management systems, noting that the connection between the National Identification Number (NIN), immigration records and international security databases has strengthened detection capabilities.

“This is only possible because NIMC’s ID is already connected with the immigration database, and it’s already speaking to even the Interpol 24/7, and we have been able to automate this,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo explained that the government inherited disconnected identity systems, but reforms had now enabled agencies to share critical information more effectively.

NIMC Act strengthens identity system

President Tinubu’s signing of the NIMC Act 2026 introduces a new framework for digital identity management in Nigeria, replacing the previous 2007 legislation, Premium Times reported.

The government said the law would strengthen identity verification, reduce fraud and improve coordination among security agencies, Vanguard reported.

The minister’s disclosure is expected to renew discussions around security screening processes for international travellers, especially following concerns over how individuals linked to terrorism could access overseas travel opportunities.

Security expert speaks

A security analyst, Kabir Adamu, who spoke on the development with Legit.ng on Saturday, described the arrest as a significant breakthrough in Nigeria’s counterterrorism efforts, stressing that the integration of identity management, immigration records and intelligence databases is crucial in detecting and preventing the movement of wanted individuals.

“The ability of security agencies to identify persons of interest through digital systems shows the importance of strengthening intelligence-sharing platforms. However, the arrest should be followed by thorough investigation to establish the suspects’ networks, activities and any possible collaborators,” the expert said.

Boko Haram terrorists attack school

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists have attacked and set Primary and Secondary schools on fire in Borno State.

The terrorists attacked the schools in Kautikari village, Chibok local government area of the state.

Source: Legit.ng