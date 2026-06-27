President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Abdulrazak Sa'ad Namdas as DG of the Border Communities Development Agency

'Grammarian' Patrick Obahiagbon was named to a top position in the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC)

Anambra-born Chukwuma Michael Umeoji also got an appointment from Nigeria's 16th and current president

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has appointed Abdulrazak Sa'ad Namdas as the new director-general (DG) of the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA).

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday evening, June 26, by Bayo Onanuga, a presidential spokesperson. The release was obtained by Legit.ng.

President Bola Tinubu appoints Abdulrazak Namdas as BCDA DG, while Patrick Obahiagbon and Chukwuma Umeoji join NDPHC as executive directors. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu names Namdas BCDA DG

Namdas replaces Dakorinama Alabo George, who resigned to contest for an elective post in his home state.

A former member of the House of Representatives representing Ganye/Jada/Mayo Belwa/Toungo federal constituency of Adamawa state, Namdas was the spokesperson of the 8th House of Representatives, and an aspirant in the just-concluded governorship primary election in Adamawa state.

As a seasoned journalist and public relations practitioner, he also served as chief press secretary (CPS) to former Governor Boni Haruna of Adamawa state.

Tinubu gives Patrick Obahiagbon appointment

Furthermore, President Tinubu appointed Patrick Obahiagbon as the executive director, strategy and commercial, of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

Obahiagbon replaces Engineer Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, who resigned from his position as executive director, Strategy and Commercial, to pursue his political aspiration in his home state. Obahiagbon served in both the Edo State House of Assembly and the National Assembly.

The 66-year-old was popular for his eloquent speeches and extensive vocabulary when engaged in social and political commentary.

President Bola Tinubu appoints Patrick Obahiagbon as a top official in the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC). Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Umeoji reappointed NDPHC director

In the same vein, President Tinubu reappointed Chukwuma Umeoji as executive director, corporate services of the NDPHC.

Umeoji, a former member of the federal House of Representatives representing Aguata federal constituency, Anambra state, in the 9th National Assembly, was reappointed as executive director, corporate services, after resigning to pursue his political ambition in his home state.

The presidency's statement read:

"All appointments are effective immediately."

The presidency's statement announcing the three appointments is reproduced in full below via X:

President Tinubu's latest appointments are listed below:

Abdulrazak Sa'ad Namdas, DG, BCDA Patrick Obahiagbon, executive director, strategy and commercial, NDPHC Chukwuma Umeoji, executive director, corporate services, NDPHC.

Read more on President Bola Tinubu:

FG gives Ofili major appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government appointed Donald Ofili as the substantive registrar and chief executive officer of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).

According to Nigerian authorities, effective healthcare delivery depends largely on accurate laboratory diagnosis, making the medical laboratory profession a vital component of the nation’s health system.

In a statement, the MLSCN described Ofili as "an accomplished laboratory professional, global biosafety leader, and champion of quality healthcare."

Source: Legit.ng