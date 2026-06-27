Breaking: Tinubu Announces 3 Fresh Appointments, Names, Full List, Photos Surface
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Abdulrazak Sa'ad Namdas as DG of the Border Communities Development Agency
- 'Grammarian' Patrick Obahiagbon was named to a top position in the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC)
- Anambra-born Chukwuma Michael Umeoji also got an appointment from Nigeria's 16th and current president
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has appointed Abdulrazak Sa'ad Namdas as the new director-general (DG) of the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA).
This was disclosed in a statement on Friday evening, June 26, by Bayo Onanuga, a presidential spokesperson. The release was obtained by Legit.ng.
Tinubu names Namdas BCDA DG
Namdas replaces Dakorinama Alabo George, who resigned to contest for an elective post in his home state.
A former member of the House of Representatives representing Ganye/Jada/Mayo Belwa/Toungo federal constituency of Adamawa state, Namdas was the spokesperson of the 8th House of Representatives, and an aspirant in the just-concluded governorship primary election in Adamawa state.
Tinubu gives appointment to Patrick Obahiagbon, Edo politician known for big grammar, details emerge
As a seasoned journalist and public relations practitioner, he also served as chief press secretary (CPS) to former Governor Boni Haruna of Adamawa state.
Tinubu gives Patrick Obahiagbon appointment
Furthermore, President Tinubu appointed Patrick Obahiagbon as the executive director, strategy and commercial, of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).
Obahiagbon replaces Engineer Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, who resigned from his position as executive director, Strategy and Commercial, to pursue his political aspiration in his home state. Obahiagbon served in both the Edo State House of Assembly and the National Assembly.
The 66-year-old was popular for his eloquent speeches and extensive vocabulary when engaged in social and political commentary.
Umeoji reappointed NDPHC director
In the same vein, President Tinubu reappointed Chukwuma Umeoji as executive director, corporate services of the NDPHC.
Umeoji, a former member of the federal House of Representatives representing Aguata federal constituency, Anambra state, in the 9th National Assembly, was reappointed as executive director, corporate services, after resigning to pursue his political ambition in his home state.
The presidency's statement read:
"All appointments are effective immediately."
The presidency's statement announcing the three appointments is reproduced in full below via X:
President Tinubu's latest appointments are listed below:
- Abdulrazak Sa'ad Namdas, DG, BCDA
- Patrick Obahiagbon, executive director, strategy and commercial, NDPHC
- Chukwuma Umeoji, executive director, corporate services, NDPHC.
Read more on President Bola Tinubu:
- 2027 general election: 3 reasons Tinubu may drop Shettima as his running mate
- Primate Ayodele releases prophecy on top Tinubu's appointee who may soon be sacked
- President Tinubu to finally sign 4 tax reform bills into law, 'groundbreaking'
FG gives Ofili major appointment
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government appointed Donald Ofili as the substantive registrar and chief executive officer of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).
According to Nigerian authorities, effective healthcare delivery depends largely on accurate laboratory diagnosis, making the medical laboratory profession a vital component of the nation’s health system.
In a statement, the MLSCN described Ofili as "an accomplished laboratory professional, global biosafety leader, and champion of quality healthcare."
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.