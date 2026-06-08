Grammy-winning Nigerian musician Talay Riley has reportedly died

The songwriter was seen with multiple stab wounds on the road in East London

Details of how the emergency services tried to revive him went viral, triggering reactions online

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter Mark Yinka Orabiyi, popularly known as Talay Riley, has been announced dead.

The music talent reportedly died after a brutal stabbing in East London. He was 35.

Fans react as Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Talay Riley dies in UK. Credit: @talayrilay

Source: Instagram

Local outlet Newham Recorder reported that the incident occurred around 9 a.m. on Friday on Pankhurst Avenue in Silvertown.

The emergency services who rushed to the scene were unable to save him on the spot

Police confirmed that a murder investigation has been launched, with homiicide detectives from the specialist crime command leading inquiries.

In a statement, Riley’s family expressed their grief:

“It is with overwhelming sadness that we confirm that Mark ‘Yinka’ Orabiyi, professionally known as Talay Riley, passed away yesterday morning. Talay will fondly be remembered by those who knew him publicly for his incredible talent as a Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling songwriter & artist. For those who knew and loved him personally, it is his humour, generous spirit and unmistakable presence that will be missed the most.”

The family also thanked the public for the outpouring of love since the tragedy.

Riley’s songwriting credits spanned some of the biggest names in the industry, including Dua Lipa, Usher, Craig David, Britney Spears, Chris Brown, Nick Jonas, Khalid, Kehlani, and H.E.R.

Grammy-winning singer Talay Riley is dead. Credit: @talayreiley

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Anthony Head, the beloved British actor best known for playing Rupert Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Rupert Mannion in Ted Lasso, died at the age of 72.

His death comes just six months after his partner, animal therapist and rights campaigner Sarah Fisher, passed away from thyroid cancer at 61.

Head’s daughters, Emily and Daisy, confirmed the news in an online statement:

“He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family. It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed first-hand the impact both he and his work have had on so many.”

They added:

“We know how dearly he will be missed by friends, colleagues, and fans of the shows he was in – he loved his job very much, and he always considered himself incredibly lucky, to have been able to work alongside such exceptionally talented people, in such wonderful productions, across a career that spanned several decades.

Our grief is far greater than the hole he has left behind, but we know his legacy will live on, in the shows he was a part of, and in the audiences that love them. How lucky we are to know we are able to watch him doing what he loved, even when he is no longer with us. We kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legt.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy has been announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star have left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourn him.

Source: Legit.ng