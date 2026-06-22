Alexx Ekubo: Inside Nollywood’s Culture of Public Mourning

In Nollywood today, death no longer stays within the private circle of family and close friends. It immediately spills into the public space, where social media timelines become mourning grounds, and fans who never met the stars in person become active participants in their final farewell. Olaniyi Apanpa writes how the passing of actor Alexx Ekubo now reflects the deep connection the Nigerian audiences have to the lives and losses of their movie stars.

At the service of songs for Alexx Ekubo in Lagos, the atmosphere was not that of just another goodbye. It was more of a rendezvous for an industry already intimately familiar with bereavement, for colleagues who had once shared screens, sets, and public forums now united under the sombre sky of yet another emotional fallout.

Within the hall, quiet conversations died out as quickly as they started, interrupted by elongated stares fixed on the screens broadcasting the actor's trajectory in Nollywood, from young romantic lead to his recently prominent and visible public personas.

Alexx Ekubo died of kidney cancer in a Lagos hospital. Photos: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Outside, on the streets, the sentiment was just as raw, albeit uncontained. Social media platforms blazed with tributes, memories, and redistributed movie clips. Fans had expressed shocked disbelief, while industry peers recalled deeply personal anecdotes that chronicled a man deeply entrenched in the social architecture of filmmaking. That moment, like a string of similar moments in recent times, put Nollywood at the centre of another conversation on the spectacle of public mourning.

The phenomenon of recurrent grieving in Nollywood

Ekubo's passing, in many ways, cannot be disentangled from a recurring motif of loss that has gripped Nollywood over the last couple of years.

The industry has, indeed, become accustomed to saying goodbye. Each death, no matter how it happened, inevitably kicks off a predictable cycle of emotion, from shock and disbelief to publicly curated tributes and then back to large funeral gatherings that keep the emotional residue alive for days.

Barely had 2024 rolled in when it threw the industry into a tailspin with the demise of veteran comedian John Okafor, more popularly known as Mr Ibu. His illness had garnered enough national attention that his death triggered waves of nostalgia as viewers relived his most memorable movie moments.

Not too long after, veteran actor Amaechi Muonagor’s death also became a cause for sombre reflection. His passing also brought about debates about the state of healthcare in the industry and the plight of aging actors who spend a lifetime in the spotlight.

Actor Mr Ibu died in March 2023. Photos: Mr Ibu.

Source: Instagram

Even before Ekubo’s death, audiences were already contending with the shocking loss of Junior Pope. His death during a boat accident as he was returning from a film set made his final moments, which he shared extensively online, a subject of intense public interest and debate. His death not only brought to the fore public concerns around the safety of actors during production but also pushed the industry towards re-evaluating its risk management procedures.

In 2023 alone, the industry witnessed the deaths of Saint Obi, one of the earlier Nollywood heartthrobs, after a long illness, and Murphy Afolabi, a popular actor in the Yoruba film circuit. The premature death of Sisi Quadri also left many in a state of shock. Taken together, these deaths underscored a perceived instability in the sector as public grieving was forced upon the entertainment industry in unnerving succession.

From grief to digitally curated mourning

Ekubo's death followed a now-established pattern of public remembrance in Nollywood. Unlike previous eras, where news of an actor's death was conveyed via newspapers or on television broadcasts, mourning today unfolds instantaneously on social media platforms. Within minutes of a death announcement, timelines become digital memorials teeming with images, videos, and heartfelt tributes from fellow industry insiders and legions of fans.

Dr Kemi Ogunyemi, a scholar of media and communication, explains this shift:

"In recent decades, social media has blurred the boundaries between celebrities and their fans. These actors were visible every day on social media. So their demise directly impacts that daily connection. The grieving process naturally starts immediately, amplified by this intimacy."

She notes that social media amplifies this grief, but it also creates an expansive space for collective emotional experience across distances.

The emotional currency of death

What is also evident is the rising emotional currency invested in celebrity deaths in Nollywood. Funeral ceremonies are no longer confined to close family and industry friends. They often draw media coverage, have live streaming, host social media influencers, and welcome a surge of fan participation, both online and in person.

At Ekubo's service of songs, these trends were evident. The venue was a gathering of Nollywood personalities from diverse generations, while platforms showcased live updates and tributes throughout. Mourning thus became a public, shared experience, mediated by technology.

Ayo Adeleke, a media analyst, stated that this rise in public fascination extends into death.

"It shows an emotional engagement between fans and the celebrities they follow that continues into the funeral process. People want to be involved in witnessing how the narrative ends. However, it is also a sensitive ground where one could debate the lines between authentic sorrow and spectacle," he explains.

The emotional toll of recurrent loss in Nollywood

Yet, behind the glamour of public mourning, there lies the weight of repeated loss within the industry. Actors and film producers find themselves at funeral gatherings and memorial events so often that they have become part of their everyday landscape.

While each death individually prompts deep sorrow, the sheer volume of loss has recalibrated the narrative of Nollywood as an industry, shifting it toward one that has come to define its recent history, often prompting the industry and society to reflect on deeper systemic issues in the entertainment sector.

But at its heart, every death, from John Okafor's to Junior Pope's and to Alexx Ekubo's, also represents a loss to family members and friends who grapple with grief away from the glare of public attention. In the end, while the mode of mourning in Nollywood has transformed from private to public, its foundational truth endures.

The current string of tragedies in the industry simply underscores that Nollywood is no longer just an entertainment business; it has also become an institution of national sorrow.

Watch highlights of Alexx Ekubo's funeral here:

Lady speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife's stomach

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady has drawn the attention of people to a video showing the wife of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Legit.ng