Fuji legend Pasuma was seen vibing in the crowd at Wizkid’s Paris album pre‑launch party

The Afrobeats star thrilled guests with hit performances and was joined by other Nigerian singers

A viral clip of the moment has sparked fan reactions across social media after Pasuma was captured in the crowd

Fuji music legend, Alhaji Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, has sparked conversations online after he was seen vibing in the crowd during Wizkid’s electrifying performance at a nightclub in Paris, France.

The moment happened on June 25, 2026, at Wizkid’s exclusive album pre‑launch party.

Pasuma steals attention after being spotted at Wizkid’s concert in France. Credit: @pasuma

Source: Instagram

The Grammy‑winning star had already made headlines earlier in the week for rocking a luxury wristwatch reportedly worth ₦123 million at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week.

At the party, Wizkid thrilled guests with several of his hit songs, while fellow Nigerian artists Young Jonn and Shallipopi also joined the celebration. Popular music promoter Billyque, who is currently in Paris for Pasuma’s live show, was among those present.

In a video shared online by Billyque, Wizkid was seen performing his hit track Money Constant as the 58‑year‑old Fuji maestro stood among the audience, enthusiastically singing along.

Fans quickly reacted to the viral clip, expressing surprise and excitement at seeing Pasuma enjoying Wizkid’s performance in Paris. One fan commented, “It’s beautiful to see legends appreciating each other’s craft.” Another wrote, “Pasuma vibing to Wizkid in Paris is the kind of crossover moment we love to see.”

The unexpected sight of the Fuji icon blending seamlessly into the Afrobeats celebration has since become one of the most talked‑about highlights of Wizkid’s Paris party.

See the post below:

Meanwhile Legit.ng earlier reported that Pasuma kicked against the unauthorised use of his intellectual property, including his name and pictures.

In a post via his social media pages on Friday, June 5, 2026, Pasuma issued a cease-and-desist notice with a warning against the unapproved exploitation of his music, picture, name, and other intellectual property.

The Fuji singer accused some individuals and companies of illegally uploading, streaming, distributing, and exploiting his songs, videos, and intellectual property without his consent.

Pasuma demanded a cease and desist from all unapproved use of his intellectual property and permanent removal of all infringing content from digital platforms.

He also demanded that those who defaulted provide a full statement of account detailing money made from the exploitation of his property since they began.

Submit any existing written agreements or authorizations within 14 days.

"Failure to comply with the above listed demands within the period of 14 days from the publication of this notice (Deadline: 19th of June 2026) and the subsequent publication in national dailies, I shall have no other course than to institute a legal action against you in the court of competent jurisdiction to enforce my intellectual property rights. Such action may include but is not limited to seeking injunctive relief, damages, criminal liabilities particularly against corporate entities and their directors, and any other remedies available under applicable law.

This notice is issued without prejudice to any rights or remedies I may have at law or in equity and is without waiver of any of my rights, claims, or defenses, all of which are expressly reserved," the letter read.

Viral moment as Pasuma joins fans at Wizkid’s Paris concert. Credit: @pasuma

Source: Instagram

Fuji singers visit Pasuma over mum’s death

Legit.ng previously reported how numerous Fuji singers all stood in solidarity with Pasuma after he lost his mum.

The news of Alhaja Adijat Kuburat’s death made the rounds in the late hours of April 6, 2023, to the dismay of fans.

In no time, Pasuma’s home was filled with visitors as they condoled with the Fuji singer over the death of his family’s matriarch.

Source: Legit.ng