Pete Edochie has shared a video in honor of the late actor, Alexx Ekubo, paying a special tribute to him following his funeral

The veteran actor recounted three memorable occasions when he met Alexx and highlighted some of the kind gestures the younger actor extended to him

Fans were moved by the emotional tribute and the heartfelt words Pete Edochie shared about Alexx. He also praised actor Ik Ogbonna for his support and friendship

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor Alexx Ekubo after his funeral.

The film star was laid to rest in Arochukwu, Abia State, amid tears and emotional scenes, as videos of the solemn moment surfaced online.

Reactions as Pete Edochie pays special tribute to Alexx Ekubo after funeral, recalls three memorable encounters. Photo credit@peteedochie

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by the veteran actor, he honored Ekubo and recounted how they met on three different occasions.

According to him, Ekubo first visited him with a cow and later invited him to the premiere of a movie he worked on with his friend, Stan Nze.

He added that when he attended the event, Ekubo welcomed him with masquerades, describing it as the greatest honour he had ever received in Lagos State.

On another occasion, Edochie said Ekubo visited him at his hotel room alongside members of his family.

Pete Edochie shares more about Alexx Ekubo

The veteran actor further revealed that on a separate visit, Ekubo came with kolanuts and gave him N100,000 to pray for him.

Alexx Ekubo trends after his funeral, fans celebrate him. Photo credit@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

He described the late actor as a man of honour and prayed for his soul to continue to rest in peace.

Edochie also noted that Alexx had been planning a big celebration for his 80th birthday, scheduled for 2026, before his untimely death.

Pete Edochie speaks about IK Ogbonna

Edochie also praised Ik Ogbonna, describing him as a loyal and very good friend to the late actor both during his lifetime and after his passing.

He concluded by offering prayers for the family of the deceased.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Pete Edochie

Here are comments below:

@monicafriday1 commented:

"The biggest welcome, honour. God bless Ik ogbonna, a friend indeed. @ikogbonna God bless you more and keep you , in good health .

@samanigram reacted:

"Saw him at hustle and bustle in Abuja but I refused to greet cos you know celebrities way na? He fit fall my hand.. brooo this man literally greeted me and my cousin sister like he knew us before, we were shocked. May his soul rest peacefully."

@adakarl1 wrote:

"ALEXX I love you forever. Thank you Daddy for adopting him. I am so glad God used me to introduce you both and remains about the greatest union that I am so grateful to God for using me to orchestrate. Two generations of Legends and with hearts of gold. Alexx loved you so much too Daddy and we are all broken by this heavy loss. Rest on Angel Alexx."

Pete Edochie celebrates Manchester

Legit.ng had reported that the veteran actor was happy about Manchester City's performance.

He went ahead to predict that his team, Manchester United, would partake in the coming UEFA game, as he asked people to quote him.

The veteran lamented that his team can't play without taking anything home.

Source: Legit.ng