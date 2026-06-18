Nigeria’s oldest Fuji musician, Alhaji Love Azeez, has reportedly died at the age of 81

The veteran entertainer reportedly passed away after a brief illness at his home in Lagos State

Tributes have begun pouring in as fans reflect on his decades-long contribution to Fuji music

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of veteran Fuji musician Alhaji Love Azeez Oladeji, widely regarded as the oldest active figure in the Fuji music genre.

The respected musician reportedly died on Wednesday after a brief illness. He was 81 years old.

The death of the veteran singer was confirmed by Adekunle Abiodun, the General Secretary of the Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria (FUMAN).

Taking to Facebook, Abiodun announced the sad development and paid tribute to the late music icon.

Love Azee dies on Wednesday after a brief illness. Photos: Love Azeez.

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“So sad, the oldest FUJI MUSICIAN, ALHAJI LOVE AZEEZ OLADEJI, gave up the ghost this evening after a brief illness.”

The association official also referred to the late musician as "Baba wa," a term of respect and affection often reserved for revered elders.

In accordance with Islamic traditions, the late musician was laid to rest on Thursday, June 18.

Gunmen kill rising singer in Lagos

In another development, Legit.ng reported in May that a fast-rising Afro-pop singer, Sabi, was killed in Lagos.

The artist, whose real name was Sabinus Chukwuebuka Nelson Obi, was reportedly killed in a late-night attack at a hotel in Lagos State. According to his younger brother, Kingsley, the tragic incident occurred on Tuesday night, March 24.

He claimed that a group of unidentified young men stormed the hotel where the singer was lodged and opened fire. Before his death, Sabi had begun carving a space for himself in Nigeria’s competitive music industry.

Read the Obituary here:

Reactions trail Azee Love's death

Legit.ng compiled the tributes of social media users below

Fasta Fosto stated:

"Inalilahi waina ilaehi rojiun may God give all Fuji musician world wide, family, friends and all bereaved the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss RIP BABA"

Sikiru Agboola noted:

"May Almighty Allah in His infinite mercy accept his return, forgive his sins, grant him Aljanat Fridaos and also give all the left behind families , friends, colleagues and other well wishers d fortitude to bear d irrecoverable loss (Amen)"

Olanrewaju Fasasi wrote:

"This is Lanre Fassy, a popular Owambe Juju musician feeling bad over the demise of our good Elder Musician Alhaji Love Azeez, may his soul rest in perfect peace."

Tungba Apasa Updates noted:

"HAAAA SO SORRY TO ALL FUJI MUSICIAN'S IN NIGERIA AND ABROAD FOR THE LOST OF THE LEGEND AND THE FAMILY'S. REST IN PERFECT PLACE BABA WA"

Actress Bukky Mountain dies in Ibadan

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Yoruba movie industry was once again thrown into mourning following the reported death of actress Bukky Mountain under sketchy circumstances.

According to emerging reports, the actress passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, and was buried shortly after in line with Islamic rites.

While details surrounding her death remain unclear, a video capturing moments from her burial has made its way online.

Source: Legit.ng