Convenant University Explains How Lecturers' Salaries Are Determined in 2019-2024 Handbook
- Covenant University operates distinct salary structures for academic and nonteaching staff
- Former lecturer's salary disclosure ignites online discussion and disbelief among Nigerians
- The University says its salary scales align with the policies of Federal Universities, ensuring staff compensation fairness
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
Ota, Ogun State - Covenant University, located in Ota, Ogun State, has special salary structures for academic and nonteaching staff, respectively.
The faith-based private university operates the Covenant University Academic Salary Scale (CUASS) and Covenant University Salary Scale (CUSS).
Legit.ng reports that an alleged former lecturer at Covenant University sparked a significant conversation online after disclosing his previous monthly salary.
The PhD holder shared his official payslip on social media as evidence of his salary while at the institution.
The amount he claimed to have earned caught the attention of Nigerians, with many expressing disbelief. This salary structure is used to pay the salaries of academic and nonteaching staff, respectively.
University of Ibadan (UI) publishes salaries of lecturers, librarians, research fellows, and professors
According to Covenant University, the university's salary scale is similar to what operates in the salary structure of Federal Universities.
The university explained that staff salaries are determined by a Salary Administration policy adopted by the University according to the grading of staff as determined by the Board of Regents. The current wage scales and grades are set out in the salary administration policy.
According to the university, job descriptions are compiled and evaluated based on the value of a member of staff’s job compared to other jobs in Covenant University.
In special circumstances, the Board of Regents may make an appointment on contract, secondment, or transfer outside the salary scale.
5 questions as ex-Covenant University lecturer discloses salary
Recall that a Nigerian man raised serious questions after a former lecturer of Covenant University displayed his salary.
The lecturer mentioned that he holds a PhD degree and shared the amount he was paid as salary in 2024.
The amount he mentioned caught the attention of several people on social media, who shared their thoughts about it.
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- Full List: Covenant University Approved School Fees for 2026 Academic Session Released
- Covenant University First Class Graduate Who Now Sells Phone Accessories at Alaba Market Shares Why
- Covenant University Graduate Who Once Failed 6 Courses Celebrates CGPA
Items not allowed at Covenant University.
Legit.ng also reported that Covenant University outlined a clear list of items that students are strictly forbidden to bring onto campus in 2026
From raw food and cooking appliances to hard drugs, alcohol, and entertainment devices, the rules are designed to maintain discipline and safety.
These restrictions reflect the institution’s commitment to creating a focused learning environment rooted in values and responsibility.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.