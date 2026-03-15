Covenant University operates distinct salary structures for academic and nonteaching staff

Former lecturer's salary disclosure ignites online discussion and disbelief among Nigerians

The University says its salary scales align with the policies of Federal Universities, ensuring staff compensation fairness

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ota, Ogun State - Covenant University, located in Ota, Ogun State, has special salary structures for academic and nonteaching staff, respectively.

The faith-based private university operates the Covenant University Academic Salary Scale (CUASS) and Covenant University Salary Scale (CUSS).

Legit.ng reports that an alleged former lecturer at Covenant University sparked a significant conversation online after disclosing his previous monthly salary.

The PhD holder shared his official payslip on social media as evidence of his salary while at the institution.

The amount he claimed to have earned caught the attention of Nigerians, with many expressing disbelief. This salary structure is used to pay the salaries of academic and nonteaching staff, respectively.

According to Covenant University, the university's salary scale is similar to what operates in the salary structure of Federal Universities.

The university explained that staff salaries are determined by a Salary Administration policy adopted by the University according to the grading of staff as determined by the Board of Regents. The current wage scales and grades are set out in the salary administration policy.

According to the university, job descriptions are compiled and evaluated based on the value of a member of staff’s job compared to other jobs in Covenant University.

In special circumstances, the Board of Regents may make an appointment on contract, secondment, or transfer outside the salary scale.

Covenant University explains the salary scale for lecturers.

Source: UGC

5 questions as ex-Covenant University lecturer discloses salary

Recall that a Nigerian man raised serious questions after a former lecturer of Covenant University displayed his salary.

The lecturer mentioned that he holds a PhD degree and shared the amount he was paid as salary in 2024.

The amount he mentioned caught the attention of several people on social media, who shared their thoughts about it.

Read more stories on Covenant University:

Items not allowed at Covenant University.

Legit.ng also reported that Covenant University outlined a clear list of items that students are strictly forbidden to bring onto campus in 2026

From raw food and cooking appliances to hard drugs, alcohol, and entertainment devices, the rules are designed to maintain discipline and safety.

These restrictions reflect the institution’s commitment to creating a focused learning environment rooted in values and responsibility.

Source: Legit.ng