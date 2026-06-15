Veteran Urhobo music icon Johnson Adjan has passed away at the age of 82 after a remarkable career spanning over five decades

The revered musician was celebrated for preserving Urhobo culture through philosophical songs rich in proverbs, myths, and indigenous wisdom

Tributes continue to pour in as fans remember the man many described as a living encyclopedia of Urhobo history and tradition

Legendary Nigerian musician Professor Johnson Adjan is dead.

The iconic entertainer, who was widely known as Ogburine, meaning "song warrior," died at the age of 82 after a music career that stretched across more than five decades, reports PM News on Monday, June 15.

In recent years, the veteran entertainer battled several health challenges, including stroke-related complications and a prostate condition.

Johnson Adjan passed away at the age of 82 after a remarkable career spanning over five decades. Photos: Johnson Adjan.

Source: Instagram

Concerned friends, family members, and admirers rallied around him, with a fundraising campaign organised to support his treatment.

In May 2025, his family released a statement assuring supporters that his health was improving and expressing gratitude for the overwhelming show of love.

At the time, many hoped the music legend would continue to enjoy more years with his family and fans.

Born Johnson Ositejivwore Oyiborode Adjan on January 2, 1944, in Afiesere, Delta State, the late music icon spent much of his life promoting Urhobo culture through music.

In his touching tribute, Professor Sunny Awhefeada, Vice-Chancellor of Southern Delta University, Ozoro, recalled how the singer's music dominated homes across Urhobo communities during the 1980s.

According to him, while children initially danced to the beats, adulthood revealed the profound wisdom hidden within the lyrics.

He described Adjan's music as a guide that helped many understand the philosophical integrity of the Urhobo worldview.

Gunmen kill rising singer in Lagos

Legit.ng recalls that in May, a fast-rising Afro-pop singer, Sabi, was killed in Lagos.

The artist, whose real name was Sabinus Chukwuebuka Nelson Obi, was reportedly killed in a late-night attack at a hotel in Lagos State.

According to his younger brother, Kingsley, the tragic incident occurred on Tuesday night, March 24.

He claimed that a group of unidentified young men stormed the hotel where the singer was lodged and opened fire.

Before his death, Sabi had begun carving a space for himself in Nigeria’s competitive music industry.

He gained attention in the early 2010s with his catchy Afro-pop sound, particularly with Show Your Style, a track that resonated with fans and later earned a remix featuring Oritse Femi.

Actress Bukky Mountain dies in Ibadan

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Yoruba movie industry was once again thrown into mourning following the reported death of actress Bukky Mountain under sketchy circumstances.

According to emerging reports, the actress passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, and was buried shortly after in line with Islamic rites.

While details surrounding her death remain unclear, a video capturing moments from her burial has made its way online.

Source: Legit.ng