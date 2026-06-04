More details have emerged on who may be blamed for the accident that led to the demise of Nollywood actor Adeshina Okiki

The film industry was thrown into mourning a few days ago following the death of the actor

Many have also shared their observations on what may have caused the accident, with some drawing comparisons to Anthony Joshua’s accident

While the film industry continues to mourn the passing of one of its own, Adeshina Okiki, more details have surfaced online about how the actor died.

A few days ago, news of his death trended, and a video of the accident drew widespread attention due to the condition of the vehicle after the crash.

Reactions as more details about Adeshina Okiki surface. Photo credit@okikiadeshina

Source: Instagram

He was later buried in Okeho, Oyo State, amid tears and wailing from family members and well-wishers, as a video from his funeral surfaced online.

In the trending video, additional details about the accident were shared. According to blogger Kolapo Adebukola, the crash that claimed Okiki’s life occurred about two minutes after takeoff. He stated that a vehicle was parked along the road and that Okiki’s bus rammed into it.

Fans continue to mourn Adeshina Okiki after his demise. Photo credit@okikiadeshina

Source: Instagram

Blogger shares about Adeshina Okiki.

The blogger further alleged that officials of the Oyo State government should be held responsible for the untimely death of the actor.

He claimed that state officers had stopped at the same spot more than twice before the incident, but no action was taken regarding the parked vehicle until the crash occurred.

He also noted that the late actor was seated in the front row beside the driver and was severely affected by the impact of the accident.

Adebukola added that even if Okiki had survived, he would have been left in a critical condition. He further stated that policemen from the Akobo division were the first to rush him to the hospital, while commending the Divisional Police Officer for his response.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Adeshina Okiki's accident scene

Here are comments below:

@swiftaviation_travelz commented:

"They should just please help the man children, that man be like person wey just work wey no chop at all."

@shaitu28 reacted:

"This is similar to what happened in the Anthony Joshua accident. A truck was abandoned on the highway, in a spot that easily becomes a blind spot. May Allah forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaus."

@akoredeoloba wrote:

"Akobo police station DPO, that tall fair-skinned man, he’s a very good man,I once had a case with him, and he did it very diligently. He’s one of the best policemen in NPF.

@skincity_by_moonstone said:

"That fair man is good. Akobo police generally are Good. One of the best in Oyo state."

@freestuffsng reacted:

"Nigerian drivers have zero awareness of hazard perception. When you are correcting them, they would say your own is too much, you have to be watching along with the driver to get home safely."

Rotimi Raju slumps in the bathroom.

Legit.ng had reported that movie director Rotimi Raji passed away after he slumped in his bathroom at home.

Raji was living alone when the unfortunate incident happened, but his remains were discovered by a neighbour who was worried when they didn't see him for days.

Source: Legit.ng