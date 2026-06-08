Niniola Apata shared emotional and cryptic messages about loyalty and family amid mourning

The singer suggested that true character is revealed during moments of loss and grief

Fans interpreted her posts differently as she thanked supporters following her husband’s passing

Nigerian singer Niniola Apata has set social media abuzz after sharing a series of emotional and cryptic messages on Instagram following the death of her husband, Michael Ndika.

The Afrobeats posted reflections that touched on loyalty, human behaviour, and how people act in moments of grief.

Her messages came shortly after she expressed gratitude to the Apata family, close friends, and colleagues who stood by her during the difficult period leading up to her husband’s burial rites.

Niniola shares a series of emotional and cryptic messages on Instagram following the death of her husband, Michael Ndika. Photo: Niniola.

Source: Instagram

A service of songs was held on Saturday ahead of the final burial arrangements scheduled for later in the week.

In one of her posts that quickly drew attention, Niniola appeared to question the long-held belief about family loyalty.

Without directly pointing fingers, she wrote:

“It’s better to have pure water run through your veins than blood that is supposed to be thicker.”

The statement, though poetic, left many of her followers trying to interpret its deeper meaning, especially given the timing of her loss.

Another post added:

“Death lets you see people’s true form.”

While Niniola did not mention anyone specifically, her words have been widely read as reflections on experiences she may have encountered while mourning her husband.

Some followers believe the singer may be hinting at emotional disappointments or unexpected behaviour from people around her during this sensitive period.

Others, however, argue that the posts may simply reflect the deep emotional complexity that comes with grief and loss, where feelings often spill into public expression.

Read the post here:

Reactions trail Niniola's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@gmkayX stated:

"There are countable moments in life when one knows who really is for one. Moments of deep sorrow and moments of climaxing joy. At these points, be not shocked at people display their real colours. Family, friends, close associates."

@UnveiledInsight wrote:

"The biggest test of ‘blood is thicker than water’ is usually a funeral. By then, the truth is already impossible to hide. The funny thing is that the signs were always there while everything was fine. We just chose to ignore them until we couldn't anymore."

@its_Miguel04 shared:

"Is so funny when I see people crying out that people don't come through for them during their hard time... Why can't they just assume those people might also have what they are b@ttling with privately."

Niniola suggests that true character is revealed during moments of loss and grief. Photo: Niniola.

Source: Instagram

Niniola flaunts her Grammy certificate

Legit.ng previously reported when Niniola shared photos of her Grammy certificate and then revealed how she got them.

The singer is a two-time Grammy-nominated recording artist and performer. Niniola received one of her nominations for composing the soundtrack to Beyoncé's album, The Lion King.

Before showing off her certificate, Seun Kuti claimed that his brother, Burna Boy, and King Sunny Ade were the people who had been nominated for the award before.

Source: Legit.ng