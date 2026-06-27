President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Patrick Obahiagbon as executive director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company

The 66-year-old former federal lawmaker and tennis stakeholder is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Obahiagbon was popular among many Nigerians for his distinctive use of elaborate vocabulary and flamboyant expressions in social and political commentary

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has appointed Patrick Obahiagbon as the executive director, strategy and commercial, of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday evening, June 26, by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Tinubu on media and publicity, obtained by Legit.ng.

President Bola Tinubu appoints Patrick Obahiagbon as a top official in the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC). Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Patrick Obahiagbon gets top appointment

Obahiagbon replaces Engineer Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, who resigned from his position as executive director, strategy and commercial, to pursue his political aspiration in his home state.

Obahiagbon served in both the Edo State House of Assembly and the National Assembly.

The appointment is with immediate effect.

Obahiagbon, 66, is a legal practitioner. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2007 and served Oredo until he was appointed chief of staff (CoS) to Adams Oshiomhole, then governor of Edo state, in 2011.

Obahiagbon was popular for his eloquent speeches and extensive vocabulary when engaged in social and political commentary.

Tinubu gives appointment to Obi Adigwe

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to advance his Renewed Hope agenda, President Tinubu has approved the establishment of the National Health Technology and Data Analytics Office (NHTDAO).

Tinubu appointed Obi Adigwe as the pioneer national coordinator of NHTDAO.

The agency will be domiciled in the office of the coordinating minister of health and social welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate.

As director-general of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), presidency sources credit Adigwe with harnessing science to drive innovations in artificial intelligence, translational research, and technology transfer.

Obi Adigwe, NIPRD DG, appointed pioneer coordinator of the National Health Technology and Data Analytics Office (NHTDAO). Photo credit: @Imbdoko

Source: Twitter

The presidency said:

"During the last pandemic, Adigwe globally showcased African science by undertaking the world’s first analysis to debunk claims about the Covid Organics preparation."

Congratulatory messages have continued to pour in for Messrs Obahiagbon and Adigwe following Friday's appointment announcement.

Read more on President Bola Tinubu:

FG gives Ofili major appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government appointed Donald Ofili as the substantive registrar and chief executive officer of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).

According to Nigerian authorities, effective healthcare delivery depends largely on accurate laboratory diagnosis, making the medical laboratory profession a vital component of the nation’s health system.

In a statement, the MLSCN described Ofili as "an accomplished laboratory professional, global biosafety leader, and champion of quality healthcare."

Source: Legit.ng