Family members and friends of Monique Pearls gathered at the cemetery on Saturday to pay their final respects as the popular TikTok content creator was laid to rest

The 30‑year‑old influencer passed away on May 21, 2026, with her family announcing the sad news on Instagram on May 28

Heartbreaking videos from the burial service showed the 30-year-old influencer’s grieving husband, Emmanuel, and their young son bidding her a final farewell

Mourners gathered under grey skies on Saturday, June 6, 2026, as the body of popular TikTok content creator Monica Oma Owunaka, widely known as Monique Pearls, was laid to rest.

The 30‑year‑old influencer passed away on May 21, 2026, with her family announcing the sad news a week later on May 28.

Emotional scenes unfold at the cemetery as family members and fans gather to bury 30-year-old motherhood influencer Monique Pearls. Photo: monique_pearls

Source: Instagram

Monique Pearls leaves behind her husband, Emmanuel, and their young son.

Emotional scenes played out at the graveside service, where many guests wiped tears while holding programmes printed with her photograph.

A white casket was lowered into the ground as family, friends, and supporters paid their last respects.

The most heartbreaking moment came when Monique Pearls’ husband and son stood together to bid her a final farewell, a sight that moved many to tears.

The funeral drew colleagues from the content creation community alongside ordinary Nigerians who had followed her journey online.

Videos from the service showed the depth of grief shared by those who admired her work and presence.

Fans and colleagues pay their last respects as the family of the late content creator Monique Pearls holds an emotional burial service. Photo: monique_pearls

Source: Instagram

Monique Pearls had built a strong following on TikTok through relatable videos centred on motherhood and nanny experiences.

Her content struck a chord with Nigerian women balancing family life, work, and childcare, offering practical tips and everyday moments that felt authentic.

The TikToker's sudden passing has touched hearts on social media, sparking tributes from fans who saw her as a voice for modern Nigerian parenting and a companion in their daily struggles.

The cause of Monica Pearl's death has not been disclosed by her family as of the time of this report.

Watch the heartbreaking video from Monique Pearls' burial below:

Nigerians mourn late TikToker Monique Pearls

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Social media users expressed sorrow and prayed for her grieving family.

@mysticalrose_1 wrote:

“Monique Pearls is really gone. May God rest her beautiful soul”

@shopkizara_wigs reacted:

“This woman's death broke my heart and got me upset too!”

@sassyij commented:

“Na wa o,like play this lady is gone just like that. This life though,may God console her family”

@chinnyb_agho said:

“This kind loss and pain eeh...😭 Only God can console her family and loved ones 😢”

@judith_nwokeocha wrote:

“I really dont know her but the comments about her says she is a good person 😢. Rest on dear”

Monique Pearls' husband mourns his late wife

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Monique Pearls' husband, Emmanuel Owunaka, finally addressed the public following the tragic loss of his beloved wife, Monique Pearls.

The grieving husband, known as @parkito on Instagram, shared throwback videos of their beautiful moments together before her passing.

He stated that he would miss her forever and that their memories would live in his heart for eternity.

Source: Legit.ng