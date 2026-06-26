ASAP Rocky sparked buzz at his Phoenix tour stop with the comments he made towards women

A video from the rapper’s “Don't Be Dumb" tour stop became a topic of debate online

ASAP was seen on stage addressing female fans who came to enjoy his show when he made his remarks

A$AP Rocky stirred controversy during his "Don't Be Dumb" tour stop in Phoenix earlier this week after making remarks that some fans have labelled disrespectful toward women.

The rapper, who has been in a relationship with superstar Rihanna since 2019, told the crowd:

A$AP Rocky trends after making bold comments to women at concert. Credit: @badgirlriri

Source: Instagram

“Thank god y’all didn’t know me when I was single ‘cause I would have fcckk the shhtt out of you if you was pretty.”

The audience responded with loud cheers, seemingly taking the comment as playful banter. However, online reactions were more divided, with some Rihanna fans criticising the statement as inappropriate and disrespectful.

Rocky appeared to be reminiscing about his past lifestyle, saying he would want to get “freaky between the sheets” with some in the crowd before he got tied down.

The couple, who share three children, sons RZA and Riot, and daughter Rocki, have been seen supporting each other publicly.

Rihanna attended the opening night of Rocky’s tour earlier this year, though she was not present at the Phoenix show.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported A$AP Rocky shared a backstory about his relationship with global superstar Rihanna.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the rapper disclosed that long before he and Rihanna began dating, his mother was already rooting for them to end up together.

According to him, his mom repeatedly hinted that the Barbados-born singer was the woman she wanted for her son, even when he was dating other people.

Asap Rocky says his mother, Renee Black, consistently pressured him to pursue a future with Rihanna. Photo: ASAP Rocky/Rihanna.

Source: Instagram

“Rihanna has always been my boo. I always messed with her,” he said.

He explained that his mother was convinced Rihanna was the right partner, to the point of urging him to rethink his relationships at the time.

The rapper revealed his mother would often say things that caught him off guard.

“My mother used to say, ‘I know you like this girl that you are with right now, but I want you with Riri,’” he recounted.

At the time, Rocky insisted Rihanna was nothing more than a friend—a superstar friend, but still a friend. His mother, however, saw something else.

“She would insist that Rihanna is a real one and that I should go for her. I’m telling you, mothers know best,” he added.

A$AP Rocky also opened up about why they didn’t get together earlier, despite knowing each other for years.

The rapper said timing played a major role, admitting he wasn’t mature enough for the type of relationship they share now.

He stated:

“At any time before this, I don’t think I was ready for something like that. I don’t think she was, either."

Rocky described their eventual relationship as something that unfolded naturally, without pressure, and at a moment when both of them were prepared emotionally and mentally.

Today, the couple share three children together and remain one of Hollywood’s most adored families.

Legit.ng recalls that Rihanna was seen learning to speak the Yoruba language to the joy of fans.

UK-based makeup artist Damilola Adejonwo, aka Senorfenty, posted a video on Instagram trying to get the international music star to learn his language.

In the clip, Rihanna was with Senorfenty at the Fenty event when he was heard instructing the music star on how to say “Mo wa pa”, which means “I’m fine”.

Netizens drag A$AP Rocky online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

pretty_doness said:

"This is why Rihanna refers to him as her “baby daddy “ she can’t afford to loose her wealth via divorce, why she won’t marry him. But I didn’t hear him saying what this blogger mentioned, he only appreciated those ladies and went along singing, unless I am tripping."

uzomamaka_amerndarl said:

"Men must be men even when married!"

jessymara_ said:

"No be men again?"

olayimartha said:

"Jonas, is that you!!!?😒"

0_peju said:

"You go hear am when you reach house."

chimamanda______ said:

"Am I the only one who doesn't find fault in the video?"

chyomaaaaa said:

"True colors don Dey come out 😂."

minky__realty said:

"Someone is about to be a couch daddy 😂."

Video of Rihanna and Ayra Starr in UK

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ayra Starr met with Rihanna in London. The MAVIN Records signee was at the Fenty show in London.

A video of their interaction went viral online. In the trending clip, Ayra could not hide her excitement as she chatted with Rihanna.

She went on to disclose how Rihanna’s country, Barbados, was her favourite place to be in the world.

In response, the Fenty boss went on to explain how she got to know about the 21-year-old Nigerian singer.

Source: Legit.ng