MultiChoice is working to introduce clearer and more transparent DStv pricing for subscribers

The new strategy focuses on sales growth, local content protection, and restructuring to drive subscriber recovery

The company is battling declining revenue, subscriber losses and competition from streaming platforms

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Canal+ Group, the new parent company of MultiChoice, is set to simplify DStv’s pricing and package structure for its subscribers.

David Mignot, Canal+ Africa Chief Executive Officer, said that the confusing array of offers and fees in the current DStv lineup will be adjusted to boost sales.

MultiChoice to review pricing structure as losses mount Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Mignot pointed out that while some channels, especially the SuperSport brand, hold substantial value, the clutter of sub-brands complicates marketing efforts and undermines brand strength.

He noted that a unified brand approach, like that used in France with Canal+, could enhance marketing efficacy and strengthen the overall consumer experience as DStv seeks to simplify its offerings in an increasingly competitive market.

MultiChoice gives an update on pricing

BusinessTimes reports that a key priority is simplifying MultiChoice’s commercial offerings through transparent pricing.

The move will make DStv subscriptions more attractive for customers and potentially more flexible and cheaper.

The company said strong investment in local content production and the retention of key sports rights will remain central to its strategy to retain and grow its customer base.

Canal+, which took control of MultiChoice in September 2025, has committed up to €100 million to accelerate the broadcaster’s turnaround and return it to sustainable growth.

However, challenges persist. Canal+ reported that MultiChoice’s revenue fell by €142 million in 2025, while the company lost about 500,000 subscribers during the period.

Showmax shutdown and restructuring

Another big change is that Showmax will shut down by the end of April 2026 after Canal+ deemed it too costly to operate as a standalone streaming platform.

MultiChoice said the decision will not lead to job losses, adding that employees will be supported through transition options.

Customers are being migrated to DStv Stream, where Showmax content will be available through a dedicated section, alongside new streaming offerings from Canal+.

The company has also introduced a promotional offer allowing Showmax subscribers to access DStv Stream Compact for free from April to May 2026, after which eligible users can continue at a discounted rate of R99 per month for 12 months.

Willington Ngwepe, CEO of MultiChoice LicenceCo, said:

“Our priority is to ensure customers continue to have a home for the stories they love."

Canal+ takeover drives major changes at DStv Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

DStv faces competition pressure

The overhaul comes as MultiChoice faces increasing competition from global streaming platforms and declining subscriptions across key African markets.

Canal+ said its long-term plan is to improve efficiency, lower entry costs, and deliver better value to subscribers through a standardised operating model across its markets.

DSTV removes 12 channels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DStv removed 12 channels spanning categories like sports, news, religious programming, and children’s content.

At the time, subscribers could no longer view these channels, with no clarity on whether they would be restored.

The removals happened in phases between January and August, with PSB Kids on Channel 313 being the most recent to be taken off the platform.

Source: Legit.ng