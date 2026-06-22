The funeral rites of late actor Alexx Ekubo may have come to an end, but fans are unlikely to forget some of the incidents that overshadowed the ceremonies

Alexx Ekubo passed away a few weeks ago after a prolonged battle with advanced metastatic kidney cancer

His funeral rites began with a Service of Songs in Lagos State, followed by a wake-keep in Arochukwu, and concluded with his burial in his hometown

What was meant to be a solemn farewell to Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo quickly became a talking point for reasons beyond the actor's final rites.

However, a handful of incidents that unfolded during the funeral proceedings sparked conversations online and among mourners, drawing attention away from the solemn occasion.

Controversies trail Alexx Ekubo's funeral as E-Money attends event. Photo credit@alexxekubo/@emoney

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng highlights some of the controversies that occurred during the three-day event held to bid Alexx Ekubo farewell in Lagos and Arochukwu, Abia State.

1. Man touching actor's casket with a ring

The funeral ceremonies of Alexx Ekubo began with a wake in his hometown of Arochukwu, Abia State.

Ahead of the ceremonies, the actor's body was picked up from the mortuary by Deyemi Okanlawon and some of his colleagues. The vehicle carrying the body formed part of a convoy and was welcomed by family members, friends, and villagers in a procession into Arochukwu.

The first stop was at the palace of the traditional ruler, where his body was laid in a white casket while the monarch offered prayers.

In a viral video, a man wearing a black suit was seen looking around suspiciously. When he appeared to think no one was watching, he touched the casket with a ring on his finger.

The man was later seen examining the ring after touching the casket. The video drew widespread attention online, with many people claiming they had tagged the actor's friends and associates so the man could be identified and questioned.

2. Yvonne Jegede's attire at Service of Songs

Yvonnne Jegede dragged over outfit to Alexx Ekubo's Service of Songs. Photo credit@yvonnejegede

Source: Instagram

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede was among the guests who attended the Service of Songs held in honour of the late actor, Alexx Ekubo.

Family, friends, and colleagues gathered in Lagos State for the solemn event, where hymns were sung, and gospel ministers performed.

In a viral video, the curvy actress was seen alongside several colleagues dressed in white. However, many people expressed dissatisfaction with her outfit.

She wore a knee-length dress that was parted in the front, and many social media users criticised her choice of attire. Some remarked that the outfit looked inappropriate for the occasion, while others suggested she should have opted for a more conservative outfit, such as a boubou.

3. Phone theft at the Service of Songs

One would expect attendees at the Service of Songs for the late actor, Alexx Ekubo, to use the occasion as a moment of reflection and spiritual connection. However, that was not the case for some individuals who allegedly attended with ulterior motives.

Reports indicated that about nine phones went missing during the event.

One of the victims was reality TV star and actress Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, popularly known as Bambam. A video later surfaced online showing her handing her phone to a lady standing behind her. After Bambam publicly disclosed that her phone had been stolen, many people pointed to the video and urged her to question the woman.

Another victim was actress Susan Peters. She shared a video appealing to whoever had taken her iPhone 16 Pro Max, promising to meet the individual personally to retrieve the device.

According to her, the phone was locked and linked to her United States phone number.

Actor Stan Nze also expressed his disappointment over the incident. In a video, he questioned how anyone could attend such a solemn gathering, listen to messages about morality and good conduct, and still choose to steal.

He urged people to reflect on their lives and embrace positive values.

4. Kcee's attire at the actor's funeral

E-Money's presence at Alexx Ekubo's funeral causes stirs in Abia state. Photo credit@emoney

Source: Instagram

Nigerian businessman Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, was among the guests who attended the funeral of the late actor Alexx Ekubo. However, his appearance became a major talking point online.

The businessman wore an elaborate white outfit featuring a long, floor-sweeping sash that had to be carried by two attendants.

Many social media users criticised his choice of attire, questioning whether he was attending a funeral or a wedding ceremony.

Critics argued that he should have dressed more appropriately for the occasion and suggested that people should be mindful of the type of clothing they wear to different events.

Alexx Ekubo's sister-in-law speaks about his marriage

Legit.ng had reported that Alexx Ekubo’s sister-in-law had opened up about his marriage to his wife, Awule, during the actor’s service of songs.

The movie star began his final journey with a service of songs held in Lagos state, where his colleagues were in attendance. The late actor's sister-in-law shared how he came for his wife's hand in marriage from her family.

Source: Legit.ng