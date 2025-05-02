Alex Ekubo has been spotted in a video making the rounds on social media after he took a break from the app

In the clip, he was seen playing with some children and asked a little girl to give him her room

Fans expressed concern after seeing his new look in the video and discussed what might be wrong with the actor

Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo, has sparked reactions after a video of him surfaced online. The movie star had taken a long break from social media, leaving his fans worried about him.

In the recording making the rounds online, he was seen with two children while having a conversation with them.

Alex Ekubo's conversation with some children surfaces online. Photo credit@alexekubo

Source: Instagram

The actor, who complained about being billed by his siblings a few months ago, asked the little girl with him if she could vacate her room for him.

Alex also had a little boy on his lap, who was playing with him. The boy tried to distract him from having a meaningful conversation with his sister, but the Nollywood actor kept on talking.

Girl reacts to Alex Ekubo's request

Reacting to what Alex Ekubo asked her to do, the girl disagreed with him. She noted that he could stay with her brother, who is known as David.

However, Ekubo became annoyed and pointed out that it was his first time making such a request from her.

Alex Ekubo warms hearts with conversation with children online. Photo credit@alexekubo

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Alex Ekubo's new look

Followers of the movie star first expressed their gratitude that he had returned to social media. A few of them wondered what might have happened to him. They encouraged others to be kind in their words towards Alex, as they don’t know what he might be going through.

Some others said prayers for him and wished him a quick recovery.

Recall that Alex Ekubo also took a break from social media a few years ago after his engagement with his fiancée was called off.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the Alex's post

Netizens reacted after seeing the new video of Alex Ekubo online. Here are comments below:

@okm_herbal commented:

"He looks calm and good. Hope he's good. Life is happening to everyone, may God come through for everyone that needs him right now. Amen."

@viks_vico reacted:

"Thank goodness he is feeling better, God will protect you Alex and no evil eyes shall see you."

@bewa____ji shared:

"May God heal him from whatever he's suffering from ( May he answer his silence prayers)"

@macdenemmanuel said:

"Be kind with your words people are going through a lot in silence."

@alvaro_collectionz2 stated:

"Thank God for his life."

@dehairvenly shared:

"God please keep him and protect him Amen."

@jennnyferd89 reacted:

"Awwww he lost some weight."

Alex Ekubo addresses those asking him about marriage

Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo finally replied to those asking him when he would be getting married.

Recall that the movie star dissolved his engagement and marriage arrangements with his former fiancee, Fancy Acholonu.

Sharing an update from an event, the actor said, "You go just dey your own dey find money, another person go dey one corner dey reason why you never marry."

Source: Legit.ng