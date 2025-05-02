Alex Ekubo’s New Look In Video Creates Anxiety Among Fans After He Disappeared From IG for Weeks
- Alex Ekubo has been spotted in a video making the rounds on social media after he took a break from the app
- In the clip, he was seen playing with some children and asked a little girl to give him her room
- Fans expressed concern after seeing his new look in the video and discussed what might be wrong with the actor
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off
Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo, has sparked reactions after a video of him surfaced online. The movie star had taken a long break from social media, leaving his fans worried about him.
In the recording making the rounds online, he was seen with two children while having a conversation with them.
The actor, who complained about being billed by his siblings a few months ago, asked the little girl with him if she could vacate her room for him.
Alex also had a little boy on his lap, who was playing with him. The boy tried to distract him from having a meaningful conversation with his sister, but the Nollywood actor kept on talking.
Girl reacts to Alex Ekubo's request
Reacting to what Alex Ekubo asked her to do, the girl disagreed with him. She noted that he could stay with her brother, who is known as David.
However, Ekubo became annoyed and pointed out that it was his first time making such a request from her.
Fans react to Alex Ekubo's new look
Followers of the movie star first expressed their gratitude that he had returned to social media. A few of them wondered what might have happened to him. They encouraged others to be kind in their words towards Alex, as they don’t know what he might be going through.
Some others said prayers for him and wished him a quick recovery.
Recall that Alex Ekubo also took a break from social media a few years ago after his engagement with his fiancée was called off.
See the video here:
How fans reacted to the Alex's post
Netizens reacted after seeing the new video of Alex Ekubo online. Here are comments below:
@okm_herbal commented:
"He looks calm and good. Hope he's good. Life is happening to everyone, may God come through for everyone that needs him right now. Amen."
@viks_vico reacted:
"Thank goodness he is feeling better, God will protect you Alex and no evil eyes shall see you."
@bewa____ji shared:
"May God heal him from whatever he's suffering from ( May he answer his silence prayers)"
@macdenemmanuel said:
"Be kind with your words people are going through a lot in silence."
@alvaro_collectionz2 stated:
"Thank God for his life."
@dehairvenly shared:
"God please keep him and protect him Amen."
@jennnyferd89 reacted:
"Awwww he lost some weight."
Alex Ekubo addresses those asking him about marriage
Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo finally replied to those asking him when he would be getting married.
Recall that the movie star dissolved his engagement and marriage arrangements with his former fiancee, Fancy Acholonu.
Sharing an update from an event, the actor said, "You go just dey your own dey find money, another person go dey one corner dey reason why you never marry."
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria ( 2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng