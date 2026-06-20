Comedian AY Makun shared a voice video recorded by the late actor Alexx Ekubo before his death

The emotional message surfaced barely a day after the Nollywood star was laid to rest in his hometown

AY stated that the recording is not for sympathy but a reminder for people battling silent struggles to keep pushing forward

Nigerian comedian and filmmaker Ayo Makun, better known as AY, has shared an emotional video reportedly recorded by late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo before his death.

The touching footage surfaced just a day after the actor was buried in his hometown in a ceremony attended by family members, friends, colleagues, and other well-wishers.

AY Makun says that Alexx Ekubo's recording is not for sympathy but a reminder for people battling silent struggles to keep pushing forward. Photos: Alexx Ekubo/AY Makun.

Source: Instagram

Alexx's final journey was marked by tears and tributes as several celebrities gathered to pay their last respects to the actor whose death left the entertainment industry in shock.

Among those present at the burial were IK Ogbonna, Mike Godson, Omoni Oboli, Ini Edo, KCee, E-Money, Cubana Chief Priest, Bimbo Ademoye, Kunle Remi and his wife, Nancy Isime, Funny Bone, Pretty Mike, Yomi Casual, and AY himself.

Taking to social media, AY explained that he decided to release the video not to attract sympathy but to encourage people who may be silently struggling through difficult situations.

According to the comedian, many individuals are carrying burdens nobody knows about, making Alexx's message even more relevant.

He stated that life comes with seasons of pain, loneliness, and uncertainty, but people must never lose hope regardless of what they face.

"Today, I want to share one of the messages he recorded before his passing… not for sympathy, but for reflection."

AY further noted that as long as there is life, there is still hope for a better tomorrow.

The comedian urged followers not to see the recording as just another social media post but as a powerful reminder from someone who wanted others to keep moving forward despite life's challenges.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Alexx Ekubo's final video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@nodis_apparel stated:

"😢😢 and in the end it’s alright with you Alexx nna m …….. no more pains,struggles and suffering bcos now you are in a better place. Big love nna ! Big peace ike bobo ! REST EASY IKUKUOMA"

@thekaseyyouknow noted:

"He always checked in on everyone oh Alex, may heaven receive your praises, you were indeed light on earth"

@claradeclassy shared:

"Even in death you are still caring. Oh dear Alexx, the world doesn’t deserve you 😢😢. Rest in power icon. Ay, this is also appreciating you all his “extended family” for standing by his immediate family in this difficult time. God bless you all."

Alexx Ekubo died of kidney cancer in a Lagos hospital. Photo: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele mourns Alexx Ekubo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Funke Akindele expressed deep sorrow over Alexx Ekubo's death, sharing emotional posts about her failed attempts to reach him before his passing.

The Box Office Queen revealed she kept sending voice notes and messages to the late actor, but he insisted he was fine and later withdrew completely.

Funke Akindele admitted she wanted to see him one last time, hold his hands, and pray with him, but he chose to keep his pain private until the end.

Source: Legit.ng