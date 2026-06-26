The makeup artist who was called out by Eniola Badmus has reacted to the action taken against her by the actress

She also shared her reason for not honouring the invitation, as well as the consequences her decision has had on her

Fans have since defended her, encouraging her to share the actress’s contact details online while also criticising Eniola Badmus

More details have emerged about what allegedly transpired between a makeup artist and Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus.

The actress had earlier shared online that a makeup artist disappointed her by failing to show up despite being booked for an important event. She also called on her fans to drag the lady and shared her mobile contact online.

Reactions as Eniola Badmus' makeup artist breaks silence, states reason she failed to show up. Photo credit@eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

Reacting in a post that surfaced online, the makeup artist stated that her actions were not intentional. According to her, the actress did not make any advance payment for the job, and her business requires confirmed bookings before she can honour any engagement.

Makeup artist shares more about Eniola Badmus

The lady further revealed that she has been receiving messages and threats since she failed to show up for Eniola Badmus’s appointment.

She added that she did not initially want to respond, but the volume of threats had become overwhelming.

Fans defend Eniola Badmus' makeup artist over the action against her. Photo credit@eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

Fans react to makeup artist’s response

Reacting to the situation, some fans expressed astonishment that people actually called the lady, describing them as idle and saying they should not have responded to the actress’s call to action.

Others argued that the makeup artist should take legal action against Eniola Badmus for publicly calling her out without any advance payment and for allegedly exposing her contact details.

A few others suggested she should hire a lawyer and sue for damages and alleged threats to her life due to the harassment she has been receiving.

Meanwhile, some users criticised Eniola Badmus, blaming her and other public figures for contributing to the escalating tensions online.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Eniola Badmus

Here are comments below:

@blackgirl__charm reacted:

"That werey is very silly. You no pay money, you dey make noise up and down."

@ thamainkoko commented:

"You sev post her number make them call her, hand dey touch tinubu babies too."

@adufee27 reacted:

"Na some of us wey dey jobless,go actually call the number. You see say when them call us Lazy youths them know wetin them dey talk."

@christa_bel_2 said:

"But fr are people actually calling her, Omo some people really get time oh."

@aina_orosun222 shared:

"Post her number back na sis, na aura for aura."

@olu.ig commented:

"You no pay makeup artist but you want her to show up onto say wetin people funny sha."

Eniola Badmus prays to have kids

Legit.ng also reported that Eniola Badmus got emotional as she prayed for God to bless her with children.

The movie star had hosted a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) outreach in Oshodi, Lagos, tagged Feed The Needy, in collaboration with Seyi Tinubu.

During the event, Eniola took to the stage to speak to the crowd at Temidire Primary School, Shogunle, and she opened up about her desire for children.

Source: Legit.ng