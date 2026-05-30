The family of late actor Fesogboye Oyewole has released a statement after news of his death went viral online

The Nollywood actor's family confirmed his death and also shared details about his burial

The news of the actor's death shook the Yoruba movie industry, with TAMPAN president mourning him

The family of late actor Fesogboye Oyewole, also known as Feso Oyewole, has confirmed his death in a statement released on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

While no details on the cause of his death were made public, Fesogboye's family revealed he passed away on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Actor Feso Oyewole's family confirms his death after viral reports on social media. Credit: fesooyewole

Source: Instagram

"With complete submission to the will of Allah (SWT), we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, husband, brother and uncle, Comrade Baniyamin Fesogboye Oyewole, who returned to his Creator on Friday, 29th May, 2026.

"We thank Allah for the life He granted him and pray that He forgives his shortcomings, expands his grave, illuminates it with His mercy, and grants him Al-Jannah Firdaus," the statement read.

According to the actor's family, his Janazah and burial arrangements will take place on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at his residence in Oke Orogbo, Lalupon, Ibadan, Oyo state.

"We humbly request your prayers for our father and the family he left behind. Kafayat Olagunju For the family," the statement read.

Recall that Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) president, Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr Latin, also confirmed the death of the Nollywood actor on Saturday, May 30, in a social media post.

TAMPAN president Mr Latin mourn actor Feso Oyewole. Credit: fesooyewole

Source: Instagram

Fans mourn actor Fesogboye Oyewole

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

Adekunle Olayeni commented:

"Haaaa....this is devastating. I pray Allah to comfort you and the family and also grant Baba eternal rest."

Bilikis Omolara Fasasi reacted:

"May Allah accept his return, forgive his shortcomings, illuminate his grave and grant him Al jannah firdaus."

Feyisetan Hamzaah reacted:

"May Allah accept his return, and grant him aljana friadous."

Abdul-Hafeez Adesina commented:

"May Allah swt forgive him his sins accept his worship, expand his grave, illuminate his grave nd reward him Aljanat firdaos."

Ademola Tajudeen Azeez commented:

"Mr oyewole good night Allah will grant you aljanat fridaw you came you served we means you for good from Mr azeez ademola."

Olarinade Ganiyu said:

"May almighty Allah grant baba aljanah fridaus and protect, guide, care for the families and friends left behind. Once again on behalf of my family we commiserate with your family on this painful exit. Walahi Allah knows best pls take heart my dear sister and it's my prayer that Allah will strengthen you to take care of ur younger ones bihizinilahi Amin."

Jide Akinlotan commented:

"May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest in Aljanah. Please accept my heartfelt condolences."

Actor Patrick Okoye passes away

Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian movie industry was thrown into mourning following reports that veteran Nollywood actor Patrick Okoye, popularly known as Energy, has passed away.

The heartbreaking development was announced on Thursday morning, May 28, 2026.

According to reports, the actor, who was also a lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, died in the early hours of the day.

Source: Legit.ng