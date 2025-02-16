Movie director Rotimi Raji has reportedly passed away in his home after he slumped in his bathroom

In a post sighted online, the director, who was said to be living alone, died on February 15 and was later discovered by a neighbour

The deceased was later taken to the mortuary as family members, fans all mourned his untimely demise

The Nigerian movie industry has once again been thrown into mourning after movie director Rotimi Raji, also known as Genius, was declared dead.

In a post sighted online, it was reported that Genius slumped and died in his bathroom a day after Valentine Day's celebration.

Movie director Rotimi Raji's family investigates his death. Photo credit@rotimiraji

Source: Instagram

The creative director, who lives alone in Baruwa, Ipaja Lagos was discovered by a concerned neighbour, who went to check up on him.

It was stated that the neighbour had repeatedly called his name but didn't get a response. However, after discovering that one of his windows was opened, he peeped inside and saw the lifeless body of the director on the floor.

Raji's door was forcefully opened, and he his lifeless body was taken away.

Family dropped Raji's body in the morgue

The creative director's family were contacted, and his body was dropped at the mortuary. The online report also disclosed that the family members are planning to do a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of Raji's death.

Known for his great story telling skills and contribution to the movie industry

Actors who died this year

A few actors had taken their last breath this year in the Nigerian movie industry. Recently, gospel actor, Toluwalope Adegboyega-Alagbe passed on after battling for life in the hospital for months.

She had an accident last year on Lagos expressway. The car she was travelling in was completely burnt, as video of the remains surfaced online. She eventually passed on from injuries sustained from that incident.

Another actor, Columbus Irosanga also passed on this year. However, details about the cause of his death were not stated.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Rotimi Raji's death

Nigerians reacted to the news about the death of the director. Here are some of the comments below:

@cisse_magic_touch reacted:

"SubhanohLlah. Why so soon yah Robb."

@mrbam_amc commented:

"Haa, Genius oh my God."

@tunde_dickson stated:

"So so sad."

@ ATEE:

"God have mercy. This is getting too much."

Nollywood director Chijioke Ike dies

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood producer, Ajemba Stanley Chibueze, better known as Stanley on top, had shared the sad news about Nollywood director, Chijioke Ike.

In a post on Instagram, he announced the death of the producer and marketer, who died in his home. He stated that Ike's family had called for a family meeting and the director went to attend.

However, he slumped while the meting was going on, and he was declared dead afterwards. The news came as a rude shock to many, as they all mourned the untimely demise of Chijioke.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng